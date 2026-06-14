PM Modi’s Slovakia visit: Chefs at Indian-origin restaurant ready special dinner

Bratislava/New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Excitement is building among chefs and members of the Indian diaspora in Slovakia as preparations intensify ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit, with an Indian-origin restaurant in Bratislava gearing up to serve meals for the visiting delegation.

At an Indian-origin restaurant owned by Rajesh, Chef Rajendra Singh Negi is leading preparations for the Prime Minister’s delegation. The kitchen team has been working to finalise menus and arrangements ahead of the high-profile visit.

Chef Rajendra Singh Negi said, “I have been here for 10 years. I am the head chef, and this is my team…Prime Minister of our country is coming here. His team has already come here. We are preparing their dinner…”

Another chef at the restaurant also expressed enthusiasm and pride ahead of the visit.

A chef of the Indian Restaurant says, “I have been in Slovakia for 3 years. I came here in 2023…We waited a long time for the Prime Minister of our country to visit here. We are feeling very good and very happy. We feel very proud.”

The Indian diaspora in Slovakia has expressed pride over the upcoming visit, calling it a historic moment and an important step in strengthening ties between India and Slovakia. Community members and restaurant staff have been preparing to host and serve the visiting Indian delegation.

PM Modi will undertake a state visit to Slovakia on Sunday at the invitation of his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico.

This will mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country’s independence in 1993, making it a historic milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

During the visit to Slovakia, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Fico and meet President Peter Pellegrini. The discussions are expected to explore new opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, automobile manufacturing and railway infrastructure. The visit is being viewed as a significant step towards strengthening political, economic and industrial engagement between India and Slovakia.

--IANS

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