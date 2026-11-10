November 10, 2026 11:25 AM हिंदी

Viveck Vaswani shares throwback pic with Aishwarya Rai from ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ shoot

Viveck Vaswani shares throwback pic with Aishwarya Rai from ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ shoot

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor and producer Viveck Vaswani took a trip down memory lane as he shared a throwback picture with actress Aishwarya Rai from the shoot of their 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

The picture shows a young Aishwarya in her character, dressed in a red printed outfit, posing alongside Vaswani, who is seen wearing a red-and-white outfit and a cap. Aishwarya can be seen raising her hand with Viveck holding it.

Sharing the photograph on his social media account, Vaswani wrote, “And with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb; we did #josh and #aaablautchalen together.”

For the uninitiated, Viveck Vaswani and Aishwarya worked together in Rishi Kapoor’s directorial debut Aa Ab Laut Chalen, which released on January 22, 1999.

The romantic drama starred Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya in the lead, with Rajesh Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Suman Ranganathan, Navin Nischol, Kader Khan, Satish Kaushik, Jaspal Bhatti and Alok Nath among others in the supporting cast.

Viveck Vaswani played the character of Vaswani, while Aishwarya portrayed Pooja Walia, Rohan’s love interest. Viveck and Aishwarya later reunited the following year for Mansoor Khan’s Josh, which released on June 9, 2000.

The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Chandrachur Singh, Sharad Kapoor and Priya Gill.

Aishwarya played Shirley Dias, the twin sister of Shah Rukh Khan’s character Max Dias. Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya portrayed siblings in the film, while Chandrachur Singh played Rahul Sharma, who falls in love with Shirley. Sharad Kapoor played Prakash Sharma, Rahul’s brother and Max’s rival. Viveck Vaswani played Savio.

Viveck Vaswani has been associated with the Hindi film industry as an actor, producer and writer. He began his acting journey with television and later appeared in films.

He made his film acting debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 and went on to feature in films such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, King Uncle, Aashiq Awara, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Soldier, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Josh, Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, Ishq Vishk, Fida, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, 36 China Town and Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

–IANS

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