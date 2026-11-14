November 14, 2026 2:11 PM हिंदी

Viveck Vaswani shares rare throwback with Dilip Kumar & Ramesh Sippy, recalls golden era of Hindi cinema

Viveck Vaswani shares rare throwback with Dilip Kumar & Ramesh Sippy, recalls golden era of Hindi cinema

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actor-producer Viveck Vaswani took a trip down memory lane as he shared a rare throwback picture featuring some of the prominent names associated with Hindi cinema.

He shared a picture giving a glimpse of the golden era of Hindi cinema.

Viveck shared the black-and-white picture on social media, which features Dilip Kumar, Ramesh Sippy, G.P. Sippy, Kiran Sippy and many other members of the film fraternity.

He captioned the post as, "Blast from the past! With G P Sippy, Ramesh Sippy, Dilip Kumar, Kiran Sippy, Gyan Sahay, Mandheer Pandit, Jatin Pandit, Anant Balani and Sunil Sippy! Guess the film!!"

The photograph features Dilip Kumar and Ramesh Sippy, who came together for the 1982 crime drama Shakti. Directed by Sippy, the film featured Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles and remains one of the most top collaborations between two generations of Hindi cinema's finest actors.

Shakti revolved around the strained relationship between a principled police officer played by Dilip Kumar and his son, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, who finds himself drawn into the world of crime.

The film also starred Rakhee Gulzar, Smita Patil, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Amrish Puri.

Talking about Viveck Vaswani, he himself went on to become an actor, producer and writer, with a career spanning many decades. He was associated with films including Patthar Ke Phool, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Aashiq Awara, King Uncle, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Soldier, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Josh, Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, Ishq Vishk, Fida, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Aashiq Banaya Aapne and My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves, among others.

As a producer, Viveck Vaswani was closely associated with films such as Patthar Ke Phool, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Sar Ankhon Par, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Dulha Mil Gaya.

–IANS

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