Visit to Indonesia opened new avenues for cooperation in defence, digital innovation: PM Modi

Jakarta, July 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his visit to Indonesia has opened new avenues for cooperation in defence and security, maritime collaboration, critical and emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, digital innovation and capacity building.

In a statement shared on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Indonesia and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the warmth extended to him during his three-day visit.

"As I conclude my visit to Indonesia, I leave with immense satisfaction at the outcomes achieved as far as the future of our partnership is concerned. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Indonesia and to President Prabowo Subianto for his exceptional warmth and personal commitment to taking India-Indonesia relations to new heights. This visit has opened new avenues for cooperation in defence and security, maritime collaboration, critical and emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, digital innovation and capacity building," PM Modi posted on X.

In a special gesture, President Prabowo saw off PM Modi at the airport as he emplaned for Australia after concluding his visit to Indonesia on Wednesday. PM Modi and Prabowo Subianto shared a warm hug before the former boarded the plane.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that PM Modi's visit to Indonesia yielded significant outcomes across key areas of cooperation.

"Terima kasih, Indonesia! PM Narendra Modi concludes his State Visit to Indonesia and embarks for Melbourne for the second leg of his three-country tour. In a special gesture of friendship, PM was seen off by President Prabowo Subianto at the airport. The visit to Indonesia yielded significant outcomes across key areas of cooperation, placing the India-Indonesia partnership on an even stronger footing and setting an ambitious agenda for the future," Jaiswal posted on X.

President Prabowo had also welcomed PM Modi at the airport on Monday as he landed in Jakarta for his State Visit to Indonesia.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple restoration project in Yogyakarta. PM Modi offered prayers at Prambanan Temple and spoke to officials there.

PM Modi described the initiative as a "shining example of the enduring civilisational bonds" between the two nations, rooted in a shared heritage that has connected people of India and Indonesia for centuries.

"President Prabowo Subianto and I inaugurated the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple Compound Restoration and Conservation Project. This initiative is a shining example of the enduring civilisational bonds between India and Indonesia, rooted in a shared heritage that has connected our people for centuries," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi said that India and Indonesia will continue to work together to celebrate the shared past while building an even stronger future.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The magnificent Prambanan Temple stands as a timeless symbol of our cultural and spiritual links. Preserving such heritage is about safeguarding the traditions that continue to inspire generations. India is privileged to partner with Indonesia in this important endeavour. As nations with deep cultural connections, India and Indonesia will continue to work together to celebrate our shared past while building an even stronger future."

During his visit to Indonesia, PM Modi held talks with President Prabowo, addressed the Indonesian Parliament and attended an Indian community programme on Tuesday.

In their meeting, PM Modi and President Prabowo Subianto reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties and discussed issues of global and multilateral interests.

"The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing trade and; investment, defence and; security, maritime cooperation, energy, healthcare and; pharma, space, critical minerals and rare earths, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges," the MEA stated.

Both leaders also discussed issues of global and multilateral interest and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

The two sides witnessed the exchange of several bilateral documents, including maritime safety and security, space cooperation, defence, steel supply chain, rare earths, health, agriculture, and science and technology, among others.

--IANS

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