Vishal Mishra pledges to help devotees reach home for Chhath

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Singer-composer Vishal Mishra has pledged to make efforts to help devotees return to their hometowns for Chhath, ensuring that as many people as possible get to celebrate the festival with their families.

Vishal took to Instagram, where he wrote a note about devotees facing several difficulties while trying to return to their homes.

He wrote: “Har saal Chhath Mahaparv par apne ghar lautne ke liye lakhon shraddhaluon ko kai tarah ki pareshaniyon ka saamna karna padta hai. (Every year, lakhs of devotees face several difficulties while trying to return to their homes for the Chhath Mahaparv.)”

The musician pledged to help devotees.

“Agle saal se hum aur hamare sabhi saathi yeh sankalp lete hain ki jitna bhi sambhav ho sake, utne logon ko Chhath par unke ghar pahunchane ki koshish karenge. (From next year onwards, we, along with all our associates, pledge to make every possible effort to help as many people as we can reach their homes for Chhath.)”

“Koi bhi Chhath Mahaparv par apne parivaar se door na reh jaaye, bas yahi hamara prayas rahega. (Our only endeavour will be to ensure that no one has to stay away from their family during the auspicious festival of Chhath.)”

Vishal first appeared in a reality show aired on DD National. He auditioned for the competition Indian Idol but was disqualified. The 35-year-old made his debut as a composer in 2016 with the Tamil film Devi.

In 2017, he composed the song "Jaane De", sung by Atif Aslam, featured on the soundtrack of Qarib Qarib Singlle. He also composed songs for Munna Michael, which marked his singing debut, and the Marathi film FU: Friendship Unlimited.

He composed the "Rafta Rafta" melody for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, marking his first project of 2018. His music video features Salman Khan in a special appearance.

Vishal also composed the romantic song "Selfish", written by and starring Salman, for the action film Race 3, and the title track of Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania.

--IANS

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