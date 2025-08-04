August 04, 2025 11:07 PM हिंदी

Vipin Sharma reveals why he wanted to ‘redeem’ himself after ‘Taare Zameen Par’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actor Vipin Sharma has shared that it has always been his effort to “redeem” himself after his performance in ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

The actor, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released film ‘Dhadak 2’, is known for bringing depth, restraint, and an unmistakable honesty to every role he takes on.

With ‘Dhadak 2’, he takes a surprising creative leap as he plays a cross-dressing father in a film rooted in caste discrimination and social marginalisation, he delivers a portrayal that is tender, layered, and deeply personal.

Talking about his role in the film, the actor said, “The compliments I am getting for ‘Dhadak 2’ from both the critics and audiences have taken me by surprise! The role in ‘Dhadak 2’ is a very familiar territory! I didn’t have to do any research. I am extremely fortunate that I always strike a chord with such unique filmmakers bringing important narratives to screen”.

The performance has struck a chord with both audiences and critics, many calling it one of the film’s most quietly powerful moments.

He also spoke about evolution in the trajectory of the characters that he has played on screen., as he said, “In the film my relationship with Neelesh hardly exists in terms of us together on screen. The father is rarely at home”.

“So, the challenge was how to bring forth what doesn’t exist. Also ever since ‘Taare Zameen Par’ I have been wanting to redeem myself. I think I always try and see how much of my personal love and respect for the actor playing with me will come in handy! And it did! Someone has rightly pointed out that the tenderness of my character proves a loving bond between the father and a son”, he added.

