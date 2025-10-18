Vin Diesel remembers his mother’s support during his early journey in cinema

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Vin Diesel has penned a touching note in honour of his mother, reflecting on her unwavering support throughout his journey in cinema.

Diesel took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself.

In the caption section, the star recalled how his mother accompanied him to the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, when he was recognised as a “Sundance Director,” alongside contemporaries such as Darren Aronofsky and Jon Favreau.

“Mind if I take a second to talk about someone whom I have marveled at my whole life… My mother. Never forget how she came with me to Sundance in 1997, because her son was officially a ‘Sundance Director’ with contemporaries like Darren Aronofsky and Jon Favreau … a few years before my friend Chris Nolan,” he wrote.

“She was there…” he wrote, marking her presence during an important time for the actor.

He also shared that he has started reading a book on spirituality, a gift from his mother.

“And just yesterday, I started a book she gave me about Celtic Spirituality... she knows I have been tasked with developing the Kaulder Universe and thought it would be a helpful read,” he wrote.

He added: “God was gracious when he allowed me to be born from this incredible woman…. Grateful and blessed.”

Last month, Diesel gave fans of the Fast & Furious saga a big reason to celebrate, as he dropped hints about the road ahead for the blockbuster franchise.

Taking to Instagram, Diesel shared a picture with Rodriguez, with whom he has worked in several installments of the Fast and the Furious franchise. In the image, the two actors are looking at the camera and smiling.

In the caption section, Diesel, who has been the face of the high-octane series since its inception, shared an emotional note after wrapping up a day of filming with his “ride-or-die” co-star.

The Fast Furious franchise commenced in 2001 and has spawned 10 films and spin-offs. However, he did not confirm if he is shooting for Fast & Furious 11 or Fast X: Part 2.

--IANS

dc/