Vikas Khanna reflects on divine presence during Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Celebrated chef and author Vikas Khanna took to social media to share a deeply spiritual experience on the occasion of Rath Yatra, one of the most sacred festivals celebrated in Odisha and across the country.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, Khanna expressed his sense of divine connection with Lord Jagannath. In a heartfelt note, he revealed that even though he couldn’t physically travel to Puri this year, he felt an overwhelming spiritual presence. Taking to his Instagram handle, the celebrity chef posted a video from the celebrations and wrote, “Today is a very auspicious day. Beginning of the Rath Yatra in Odisha. They say you don’t just decide to visit Lord Jagannath — He invites you. And when you can’t make the journey, He finds a way to visit to his devotees. Today, that’s exactly what I felt. Absolute magic. As if the Lord Himself arrived… quietly, divinely, with grace beyond words. Jai Jagannath.”

The Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 — also known as the Chariot Festival or Shree Gundicha Yatra — stands among the most revered Hindu festivals celebrated in India. Held each year in Puri, Odisha, the event takes place on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha, a spiritually significant day marked by the waxing moon. This year, the grand procession is scheduled for Friday, June 27, 2025.

Spanning from June 27 to July 5, the nine-day celebration stands as one of the most significant events in the Hindu faith, attracting countless devotees from across the country and around the world. The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra has commenced in both Puri and Ahmedabad, ushering in days of devotion and celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. He tweeted, “On the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen. May this holy festival of faith and devotion bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health to everyone's life. Jai Jagannath!”

