Vijay Milton's 'Gods and Soldiers' shooting wrapped up

Chennai, Feb 20 (IANS) The shooting of 'Gods and Soldiers', the next instalment from ace director and cinematographer Vijay Milton's famed superhit franchise 'Goli Soda', has been wrapped up, its makers have now announced.

Rough Note Productions, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. Releasing a video clip of the director saying that the shooting of the film had now been successfully completed, the production house wrote, "#GodsAndSoldiers shoot wrapped up! We’re excited to bring you some big updates very soon… stay tuned!"

Carrying forward the intense, raw spirit of the 'Goli Soda' legacy, 'Gods and Soldiers' will feature a remarkable ensemble cast including Raj Tarun, Sunil, Vedan, Bharath, Aari, Ammu Abhirami, Kishore, Jeffery, Bharath Sreeni, Paal Dabba, and Actress Vijetha.

Interestingly, Vedan, apart from acting, will also be seen singing in this film, showcasing his dual talent on screen and in the soundtracks.

A title teaser which the unit had released some months ago had highlighted the fact that even a kitten, when constantly provoked, with all doors closed and pushed into a corner, would turn into a tiger. "And this time, it is not just one, but a whole clowder of claws...," a voiceover in the teaser said.

The teaser also gave away the fact that Raj Tharun, who is popular in Telugu cinema, will be seen playing a character called Bala in this film while established Telugu star Sunil will be seen playing a character called Poongavanam.

Well known Tamil star Bharath plays the character Kalvettu in this film while Aari plays Iris. Young actor Kishore plays Inbaraj, while actress Ammu Abhirami plays a character called Nandhini. Jeffri, who gained popularity with the Tamil TV reality show Bigg Boss, will be seen as Diki in the film.

This apart, rapper and singer Paal Dabba will be making his acting debut with this Vijay Milton bilingual.

For the unaware, Anish, popularly known by his stage name Paal Dabba, is a multi-talented rapper, singer, songwriter, and choreographer hailing from Chennai. With hit tracks like 170CM, Kaathu Mela, and the viral Galatta (from Aavesham), Paal Dabba has carved a unique identity for himself in the independent music scene. His distinctive style, infectious energy, and unfiltered lyrical honesty have earned him a loyal fanbase and recognition across platforms.

The film has music by Sam CS, known for his evocative and hard-hitting soundscapes.

In a statement that the makers had issued earlier, they had said that 'Gods and Soldiers' promised to carry forward "the Goli Soda tradition of portraying struggles, resilience, and human spirit with raw realism and emotional power—delivered through Vijay Milton’s unique storytelling."

-- IANS

mkr/