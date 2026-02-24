February 24, 2026 5:20 AM हिंदी

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Guests to be served with Japanese cuisine

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The wedding festivities of actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to feature a full-blown Japanese cuisine for the guests.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture from the festivities. The actress offered a glimpse into an exquisitely curated dinner setting.

The image showcases a beautifully styled tablescape bathed in warm, golden light. At the centre sits a delicate floral arrangement featuring blush pink lilies, and soft green hydrangeas, artfully paired with fresh green apples and cascading grapes, giving the decor an organic, garden-meets-luxury aesthetic.

Placed elegantly on the table was a bespoke printed menu card, hinting at a specially curated Japanese dining experience for guests. The choice reflects a refined and globally inspired palate, adding an intimate, gourmet touch to the pre-wedding celebrations.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the nuptial knot on February 26. The couple landed in Udaipur on Monday to flag off their wedding festivities. The wedding ceremony will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. While Vijay was dressed in a black leather ensemble, his woman, Rashmika Mandanna complemented him in a sophisticated outfit.

The actress’ attire featured a blazer with a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves folded to the elbow, double front pockets, a tailored design and fit, and an open front.

Vijay rounded up his look with a moustache, and waved to the media and fans before leaving for the wedding venue.

The ceremony is described as intended to be private and intimate, with only close family and friends, followed by planned receptions.

Reports suggest a strict no-phone policy and NDAs for planners to keep the event private. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story began when they worked together on the Telugu hit ‘Geetha Govindam’ in 2018, their on-screen chemistry sparked early dating rumours. They reunited again in ‘Dear Comrade’, which intensified fan speculation about a real-life bond. Over subsequent years they were frequently seen together privately and at events, though both kept personal details out of the spotlight.

