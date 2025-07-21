Vidya Balan kickstarts Monday morning with ‘head scratching’ riddle

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Vidya Balan started her Monday morning with a riddle, given by her father-in-law Kumud Roy Kapur.

Vidya took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself while getting her hair and make-up done.

She was heard saying: “Okay, here's a puzzle for you. What does Apkadevky Jekyllmon Opsqure 2 Vixs mean?”

The actress then asks her hair stylist to repeat after her.

“Shalaka, let's see if you know. Repeat after me. Apkadevky. Apkadevky. Jekyllmon Opsqure. Jekyllmon Opsqure. 2 Vixs. 2 Vixs. Go figure. Let's see who gets this,” said Vidya.

For the caption, she wrote: “Monday morning head-scratcher courtesy my riddle master father-in-law (Papa Roy Kapur).”

In other news, Vidya paid a visit to Lord Venkateswara at the famous Tirumala Temple, and offered prayers in June and was accompanied by her family members.

They also received vedic blessings from the priests and were presented with prasad and sheshavastaram by the temple officials.

Vidya was last seen on screen in the comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 directed by Anees Bazmee, written by Aakash Kaushik, and produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

It serves as the third installment of the eponymous franchise after Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, and is set in Kolkata.

Vidya is known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema with her roles in female-led films.

The National Award-winning actress aspired to a career in film from a young age and had her first acting role in the sitcom Hum Paanch. She made her film debut by starring in the Bengali film Bhalo Theko and Bollywood debut with the drama Parineeta.

This was followed by several commercial successes including Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. She was also seen in films such as Paa, the black comedy Ishqiya, the thrillers No One Killed Jessica and Kahaani, and the biopic The Dirty Picture.

She was also seen in Tumhari Sulu and Mission Mangal. On OTT, she was seen in films Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa.

--IANS

dc/