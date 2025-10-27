Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrates 25 years of Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta-starrer ‘Mission Kashmir’

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has celebrated 25 years of his action thriller film “Mission Kashmir” starring Hrithik Rosha, Sanjay Dutt and Preity Zinta.

Vidhu took to Instagram account of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, where he shared a carousel of images featuring him, Hrithik, Preity, Sanjay, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni from the sets of his 2000 film. The carousel had the track “Rind Posh Maal” playing in the background.

“Revisit the timeless love of Altaaf and Sufiya… Their bond in Mission Kashmir taught us that even in deep sorrow, love is the ultimate mission worth fighting for. Celebrating 25 years of #MissionKashmir.”

The film is set against the backdrop of conflict in Kashmir and explores themes of terrorism, revenge, and the psychological trauma of children affected by war.

The film follows Altaaf Khan, a young boy whose family is accidentally killed during a police operation led by Inayat Khan, the very officer who later adopts him. Upon learning the truth, Altaaf escapes and is radicalized into terrorism, returning years later with a mission that brings him into direct conflict with his past.

Talking about Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the filmmaker is known for directing films such as the crime drama Parinda, 1942: A Love Story and 12th Fail. He is also known for producing the Munna Bhai film series, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju under his banner Vinod Chopra Films.

His latest is Zero se Restart, which showcases the resilience and teamwork needed to create cinema while making his acclaimed film “12th Fail.”

12th Fail is based on the 2019 eponymous non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer and Shraddha Joshi Sharma (Indian Revenue Service Officer).

The film stars Vikrant, Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The film follows the tale of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who fearlessly embraces the idea of restarting his academic journey and reclaiming his destiny at a place where millions of students attempt the world's toughest competitive exam such as UPSC.

