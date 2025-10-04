Venugopal calls on Kharge, wishes him speedy recovery

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and MP K. C. Venugopal visited AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who recently underwent pacemaker surgery, at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday.

Venugopal has also stated that Kharge is back to work already.

“Mallikarjun Kharge’s health is improving. As he is a hardworking leader, we have requested him to take some rest. We met with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been undergoing treatment due to health issues, to check on his condition. His health is now improving. Our President is a tireless worker — he works 24 hours a day for the party.

“Wherever his presence is needed, he travels for party programmes. Be it the northeastern states or remote corners of the country, he has always been present," he said.

"He is eager to resume party work, but we have urged him to take complete rest for the sake of his health. Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi are in regular contact with Kharge and are monitoring his health," he added.

Taking to social media X, Venugopal also stated, "Called upon Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji in Bangalore today. Glad to learn that he is hale and hearty after his medical procedure, and he is back to work and at the helm of party affairs!"

“Wishing him the best of health and a speedy recovery,” Venugopal stated.

Kharge, who has undergone successful pacemaker surgery, has been discharged from the hospital in Bengaluru, Indian National Congress stated on social media platform Facebook.

"Kharge has been discharged from the hospital this evening. He is doing well and would like to thank each one of you for your good wishes. He looks forward to resuming his activities shortly as advised. We thank everyone for their good wishes and support," the Indian National Congress stated.

Kharge was admitted to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru following a complaint of fatigue and breathing issues after participating in a hectic campaign in Bihar.

Kharge is actively taking part in the Bihar election campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Kharge, who underwent successful pacemaker implantation surgery in Bengaluru, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Talking to X, PM Modi stated, "Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Praying for his continued well-being and long life."

Kharge successfully underwent a planned pacemaker implantation procedure at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. His family has confirmed that he will resume work on October 3.

