Venezuelan national arrested near White House with three firearms; says voices told him 'to kill Trump'

Washington, Nov 7 (IANS) A 30-year-old Venezuelan national was arrested near the White House after US Secret Service agents discovered three firearms and ammunition inside a stolen vehicle, with the suspect allegedly telling authorities that voices in his head had instructed him to kill President Donald Trump.

The arrest took place shortly before midnight on Thursday when a US Secret Service officer, conducting a routine patrol near the White House, spotted a suspicious blue Ford F-150 pickup truck parked on Constitution Avenue.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the DC Superior Court, the officer approached the vehicle and asked the man inside whether he was safe and whether he was carrying any weapons.

The suspect, identified as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, reportedly nodded in response to the question about weapons and made a finger-gun gesture.

He subsequently stepped out of the vehicle and communicated with investigators using Google Translate.

During questioning, Guanipa Chrinos reportedly told officers that he had a gun because someone had attempted to kill him with it and that he had taken it away from that person. He also directed investigators towards a brown bag inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the stolen pickup truck uncovered an AR-15 rifle, two handguns and ammunition.

According to DHS, the suspect allegedly told officers that voices had instructed him to kill President Trump.

He appeared before the DC Superior Court on Friday and remains in custody without bond, according to online court records.

DHS identified Guanipa-Chrinos as an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela who entered the United States through Texas in March 2024. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has also lodged an immigration detainer against him.

The incident has once again drawn attention to security concerns surrounding the US President and the White House, which remains under heightened security arrangements.

Earlier, in April this year, US authorities charged the suspected gunman in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting with attempting to assassinate President Trump, as officials detailed a fast-moving investigation that they said prevented a “massive attack” from unfolding.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said that “that horrible act was stopped because of the courage and professionalism of law enforcement”, adding that “the President and all the protectees and participants at the dinner were safe”.

The suspect, identified in court documents as Cole Tomas Allen, faced three federal counts: attempted assassination of the President, interstate transportation of a firearm to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

--IANS

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