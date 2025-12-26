Vemar Primary school in Gujarat's Vadodara sets example by delivering quality, practical education to children

Ahmedabad, Dec 26 (IANS) The Vemar Primary School in Gujarat's Vadodara district is emerging as a model institution by preparing young students for future challenges through quality and practical education, officials said on Friday.

Under the Gujarat government's 'Gyan Hi Shakti Hai' initiative, the school goes beyond textbooks to focus on creativity, self-reliance and innovation among children.

Along with regular academics, students are encouraged to participate in a range of co-curricular and skill-based activities, helping boost their confidence and bring out their hidden talents.

The school has introduced activities such as robot making, handicrafts, marble art, martial arts and vocational training, which have generated strong enthusiasm among students.

Teachers play a proactive role, guiding and motivating children to balance classroom learning with hands-on experiences.

This approach has helped make learning more engaging and meaningful for students at the primary level.

Educators at Vemar Primary School believe that the foundation years are crucial for shaping both intellectual growth and life skills.

In line with the state government's Mission Schools of Excellence and the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the school is effectively translating policy into practice.

By nurturing skills alongside academics, Vemar Primary School has set a notable benchmark in delivering holistic and practical education in Gujarat's government school system.

Gujarat has built a strong and steadily expanding education infrastructure, spanning from primary schooling to higher and technical education, supported by sustained public investment and policy focus.

The state has thousands of government and grant-in-aid schools equipped with upgraded classrooms, digital learning tools, science labs and libraries under initiatives such as Mission Schools of Excellence and Samagra Shiksha.

At the higher education level, Gujarat hosts a wide network of universities, engineering and medical colleges, ITIs and skill development centres, including institutions of national importance like IIT Gandhinagar, IIM Ahmedabad and AIIMS Rajkot.

Education hubs such as Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot are backed by robust physical infrastructure, hostels, research facilities and incubation centres, while digital platforms and smart classrooms are strengthening last-mile connectivity in rural areas, positioning Gujarat as one of India's leading states in education infrastructure.

