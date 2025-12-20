Varun Dhawan on undergoing gruelling schedule & shooting at real locations for 'Border 2'

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan will be seen in a completely fresh avatar in his next, "Border 2". However, in order to do justice to playing the role inspired by the real-life war hero, Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, he had to undergo some intense training that included strength training, endurance work, and mobility.

Talking about his role, Varun revealed that even playing a soldier on screen required a certain level of physical and mental discipline.

He added that things got even more interesting as they were shooting in real locations, something that helped him put himself in the mindset of a soldier.

"Border 2 demanded a different level of physical and mental discipline, especially since we were shooting at real locations like Babina, and such situations really put you in the mindset of a soldier. You’re out there all day, often in tough conditions, so fitness becomes less about looking a certain way and more about stamina and recovery," explained Varun.

Along with physical training, Varun also tried his best to keep his diet clean and simple, packed with high protein, healthy carbs, and of course, a lot of fluids to keep himself hydrated during the outdoor shoot.

He added, "My routine had to be very functional, lots of strength training, endurance work, and mobility because the terrain and weather can not be kind. Diet-wise, I kept it very clean and simple: high protein, good carbs, and lots of hydration to sustain long outdoor shoots."

Varun will be accompanied by Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty as the core cast of "Border 2".

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and co-produced by Shiv Chanana, and Binoy Gandhi, "Border 2" is being directed by Anurag Singh.

With the teaser of the forthcoming war drama already creating massive buzz, "Border 2" is slated to get a theatrical release on 23 January 2026.

--IANS

pm/