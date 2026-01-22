Varun Chakaravarthy is a magician, make no mistake: Gavaskar

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar analysed spinner Varun Chakaravarthy’s performance and praised the team’s all-round performance in the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand as the Men in Blue clinched a thumping win in Nagpur and kicked off the final preparations ahead of the Men's T20 World Cup.

Batting first, India posted 238/7 on the board in 20 overs courtesy of opener Abhishek Sharma’s fiery 84(35) and quick contributions from skipper Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh. While the hosts got early wickets of New Zealand’s top-order batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the powerplay, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman rescued the visitors during their chase.

However, the Indian bowling unit’s collective efforts and wicket-taking skills at crucial junctures in the game helped the reigning T20 World Cup champions to clinch a 48-run victory at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.

Chakaravarthy, like other bowlers, conceded runs in hefty amounts as he registered a spell of 2/37 in four overs. Gavaskar felt that the spinner looked ‘rusty’ but said that finishing with an economy rate of 9.20 is ‘understandable when the batters are going hell-bent for leather.’

“Varun looked a little rusty, but that’s understandable. He picked up two wickets and the economy rate, when the batters are going hell-bent for leather, was pretty decent as well. The important thing is that his body language was good. Often, you know, his body language, sometimes when he’s taken for a few runs, can be a little bit down,” Gavaskar said on JioStar.

“That didn’t happen. He was walking back to the mark, upright, wasn’t looking fazed by the fact that he’d been hit for a couple of sixes, and that’s always a very good sign. That’s a very encouraging sign from a player who sometimes gives the impression of not having enough confidence and belief in his ability. He’s a magician, make no mistake. He bowls brilliantly.

"So yes, in this format or even in the 50-over format, which will be expensive, he just has to believe, ‘Yes, next over I’m going to get my two wickets,’ and that’s what he does,” he added.

The former India opener also touched upon India's all-round performance, saying, “You win the first game; that’s a ticked box for sure. Yes, within that ticked box, there will be other small boxes to be ticked off, but you know it’s always good to start the new year, a new campaign, with a win before the World Cup.

"I think it’s always good to start with a win, so no complaints whatsoever. I think India did brilliantly to get to 238 and then they bowled really well. Yes, the odd catch went down, but all around the performance was very, very heartening.”

--IANS

vi/bc