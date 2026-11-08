Vardhaan Puri remembers enjoying Diwali sweets, bursting crackers with grandfather Amrish Puri

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actor Vardhaan Puri remembered enjoying Diwali sweets and bursting crackers with grandfather Amrish Puri as a kid.

Looking back on his fondest Diwali memories as a child, he said, “My fondest childhood memories are those with my grandparents at home. I used to be obsessed with Kaju Katli. So, Kaju Katli, Moti Choor ke Laddu, Besan Laddu, Kheer, Rasmalai. I used to really enjoy sweets. I still do, but now due to my fitness goals, I try to be very disciplined. I also remember us bursting a lot of crackers and not being very mindful of our environment. I guess that was just a phase of my life, so I have stopped bursting crackers as that’s the last thing the world needs at this point.”

Vardhaan added that the one tradition he has followed since childhood is getting new clothes for Diwali.

"I like to wear them when I am in the pujas and when the family comes over. That always makes me feel good."

He added that they also buy silver and gold every Diwali, either in the form of jewellery or vessels as it is considered lucky.

"I also like going shopping with my mom and sending out personalized gifts to people whom we hold very close to our hearts," the actor added.

For Vardhaan, Diwali is not just a Hindu festival, but a festival for every Indian.

"I see that on Diwali, people of different faiths, different religions, different castes come together and have a great time together irrespective of their differences."

He added that he likes to reset his mind and heart on Diwali.

"If I have any grudges or any kind of ill feelings towards anyone, I like to make a call to them or reach out to them in some way and create a happy, peaceful relationship between us. Basically, I like to let bygones be bygones and work on any relationship that might not be at the point where I would like it to be. That is something I want to stop limiting this behavior to this beautiful festival, and I want to practice it on an everyday basis.”

-IANS

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