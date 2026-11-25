Varanasi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship scheme of the Central government, is bringing a major turnaround in the lives of common people across the length and breadth of the country, in both rural belts and urban housing areas.

In Varanasi, many beneficiary families, including one of Mohammad Siraj, have got a house of their own under the PMAY scheme and today are reaping the benefits of the government’s intensive program on developing ‘Housing for All’.

A couple of beneficiaries, having moved to their own homes in Shri Sai City colony, shared their experiences regarding the benefits, elucidating how the scheme brought a monumental difference in their lives.

Mohammad Siraj, a PMAY beneficiary, told IANS, "We received our own home under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. We registered in 2019 and received a permanent house in 2022. Previously, we lived in rented accommodation; now, we have a home of our own. Thanks to the Prime Minister’s support, we have a permanent house, and the facilities here are excellent”

“The management here is very good. Although it is a government housing scheme, the amenities are on par with those found in private residential colonies," he added.

Extending gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stated, “he pays special attention to the poor. There is no discrimination based on caste; it is equal for everyone. It would be a great privilege to meet him. If I were to meet him, I would ask him to continue looking after others just as he has helped us, so that they too can secure a permanent home and lead a better life."

Another beneficiary, Kamlesh Prasad, said, “Previously, we lived in a rented house near Kabir Chaura, Maidagin. Now, we have this home, and for that, I am very grateful to PM Modi. Ever since he came to power at the Centre, he has been doing excellent work. His tenure in Gujarat was also remarkable. We are very happy with him."

Praising the Prime Minister for the scheme, he said, "I would like to thank PM Modi and wish him a long life. I have been a huge fan of his ever since he came to power. It is because of him that we received a house. We have received a great deal—at the very least, we now have a home to live in."

--IANS

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