April 28, 2026 6:04 PM हिंदी

Varanasi decked up for PM Modi's two day visit to unveil Rs 6,300 crore projects

Varanasi decked up as PM Modi to arrive for two day visit, to unveil Rs 6,300 crore projects

Varanasi, April 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Tuesday for a two-day visit during which he will unveil and lay the foundation for development projects worth Rs 6,300 crore, including a signature bridge over the Ganga river. Ahead of his arrival, the temple city has been decked up with elaborate decorations, with key routes adorned in saffron hues, reflecting the festive mood among residents.

Locals and party workers have expressed enthusiasm, describing the city as being ''adorned like a bride'' to welcome the Prime Minister.

According to the official schedule, the Prime Minister will land at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport and from there, he will proceed to the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) ground, where he will address a large public gathering of over 50,000 women under the Nari Shakti Vandan programme.

As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 163 projects spanning various sectors, including infrastructure, connectivity, and public amenities. A key highlight will be the unveiling of a signature bridge over the Ganga, aimed at improving connectivity in the region. He will also flag off two Amrit Bharat trains, further boosting rail infrastructure.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal told IANS, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the visit. More than 700 female police personnel are deployed at the BLW ground, while 2,000 security personnel have been stationed along the Prime Minister's route.

A Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), equipped with advanced weapons, have also been deployed. The Prime Minister's movement will be monitored through a network of CCTV cameras and an anti-drone system.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Wednesday morning. The visit is expected to give a major push to development initiatives in Varanasi and reinforce the Centre’s focus on infrastructure and women empowerment in the region.

--IANS

sn/rad

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