Vance reports progress in Iran talks

Burgenstock (Switzerland), June 21 (IANS) US Vice President JD Vance said Sunday that negotiators had already made “great progress” in talks with Iran at a Swiss resort overlooking Lake Lucerne, expressing confidence that further advances could be achieved in the coming hours as senior delegations met to discuss Tehran’s nuclear programme and wider regional security issues.

Delegations from the United States and Iran began closed-door talks at the Burgenstock resort at 3:09 p.m. local time, according to a spokesperson for the Vice President. Representatives from Qatar and Pakistan also participated in the meeting as facilitators.

Before the talks began, Vance struck an optimistic tone.

“We've already made great progress over just the last few hours, and I expect that we'll make additional progress in the hours to come,” Vance told reporters.

Vance also addressed the situation in Lebanon, where renewed fighting has threatened broader diplomatic efforts.

Asked whether he had a message for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Israel’s military operations in Lebanon, the Vice President said negotiators had seen “great progress” in recent days.

“There, of course, are going to be sometimes disagreements about precisely how to get there, but I actually feel great about where we are in Lebanon. There's still some additional wood to chop, but we're going to keep on working,” Vance said.

Responding to a question about allegations of genocide in Lebanon, Vance defended the role of the United States in seeking to end the conflict.

“I think that the President of the United States and the United States of America have done more to stop the conflict in Lebanon than any government anywhere in the world over the last few months, and we're gonna keep on working towards it. As I think a lot of you appreciate, peace is never easy,” he said.

Reporters were ushered out before the Iranian delegation formally entered. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf were later seen walking towards the meeting room.

The venue carried repeated “Lake Lucerne Summit” branding on backdrops surrounding the delegations.

The discussions are expected to focus primarily on the Iranian nuclear issue, while also addressing regional security concerns, including efforts to preserve a ceasefire in Lebanon. The outcome of the talks is being closely watched across the Middle East and by international partners seeking to avoid a wider regional conflict.

--IANS

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