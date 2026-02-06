Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes second-fastest ton in U19 WC history

February 06, 2026 4:28 PM हिंदी

Harare, Feb 6 (IANS) India's teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Friday smashed the second-fastest century in the U19 World Cup when he smashed the 55-ball hundred in the final against England here at the Harare Sports Club.

His century was laced with six boundaries and as many maximums, making him the second-fastest centurion in U19 World Cup history, beating Qasim Akram of Pakistan, who brought up his ton in 63 balls against Sri Lanka in 2022. Will Malajczuk of Australia currently hold the record of the fastest U19 World Cup century with his 51-ball 100 against Japan in 2026.

Moreover, Suryavanshi became the fastest Indian player to score a century in U19 World Cup history. He broke the previous record held by Raj Angad Bawa, who had reached a hundred in 69 balls against Uganda in 2022. The 14-year-old batter also became the third Indian to score a century in the U19 World Cup final.

Sooryavanshi also has the most sixes for anyone in a Youth ODI innings and U19 World Cup innings (15), surpassing his own 14 against UAE U19 at ICCA Dubai in December.

The batter from Bihar notched up his 150 off just 171 balls, the fastest in U19 cricket, bettering the 98 balls taken by Ben Mayes (ENG) vs SCOT at the same venue earlier in the competition.

Suryavanshi stitched the 142-run second partnership with captain Ayush Mhatre (53) and established a 89-run stand with Vedant Trivedi before his dominating knock (175 off 80) in the history of the U19 World Cup came to an end in the 26th over.

While writing this report, India are comfortably placed at 275-3 in 29 overs with Vihaan Malhotra (10*) and Vedant Trivedi (22*) batting.

Suryavanshi is currently India’s leading scorer in the U19 World Cup, having amassed 264 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 147.49. In January, he had captained the Indian U19 side to a commanding 3-0 away Youth ODI series win over South Africa in Benoni, leading from the front in his maiden assignment as junior national team captain.

--IANS

bc/

