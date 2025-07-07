July 07, 2025 12:47 PM हिंदी

Vaani Kapoor shares how a new generation of actresses is shattering stereotypes through action roles

Vaani Kapoor shares how a new generation of actresses is shattering stereotypes through action roles

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has opened up about the changing landscape for women in cinema. She highlighted how a new wave of actresses is breaking barriers by embracing adrenaline-charged, high-octane roles.

Kapoor praised this shift as a sign of growing strength, confidence, and versatility among female performers in the industry. The 'Shamshera' actress shared, “A new wave of actresses is breaking barriers, taking on adrenaline-charged roles, showing that raw strength and deep emotion can thrive side by side on screen. Indian actresses are now fearlessly leading the action genre, something that was long overdue, and we’re finally seeing a shift in the landscape.”

Vaani Kapoor, who is all set to make her OTT debut with Netflix's thriller “Mandala Murders,” also believes that actresses are getting meatier and more substantial projects on streaming platforms, which offer greater creative freedom and nuanced roles.

Talking about her OTT debut, she stated, “I was looking for something incredibly special and challenging to mark my debut on Netflix streaming, and I’m glad I found Mandala Murders, where I’m venturing into bolder territory and taking centre stage in a thriller that pushes me both physically and psychologically. It is a genre I’ve never explored before. Taking this fearless leap has challenged me to discover new layers of intensity, grit, and vulnerability, which I believe are essential for truly compelling storytelling.”

The 'Shamshera' actress added, “I love streaming because an actress gets more meatier projects and roles to show our craft on screen, which is more often very limited when it comes to theatrical movies, as it’s mostly centred around our male actors.”

On a related note, “Mandala Murders, a first-of-its-kind mythological crime thriller series, is directed by Gopi Puthran. Bankrolled by YRF Entertainment, the show also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

The mystery thriller is set to premiere on July 25 on Netflix.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Why Vivek Agnihotri calls 'The Bengal Files' his protest against erased history

Why Vivek Agnihotri calls 'The Bengal Files' his protest against erased history

Vir Das returns with new comedy special ‘Vir Das: Fool Volume’

Vir Das returns with new comedy special ‘Vir Das: Fool Volume’

Mrs & Mr is not just a movie but a piece of me wrapped in fiction, says Vanitha Vijay Kumar

Mrs & Mr is not just a movie but a piece of me wrapped in fiction, says Vanitha Vijay Kumar

After Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta takes a jibe at Prada for copying Kolhapuri chappal design

After Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta takes a jibe at Prada for copying Kolhapuri chappal design

Kasba law college rape case: Vice-principal's attendance marking creates doubts, probe on

Kasba law college rape case: Vice-principal's attendance marking creates doubts, probe on

29 foreign nationals, including 18 Bangladeshis, deported from Delhi for illegal stay

29 foreign nationals, including 18 Bangladeshis, deported from Delhi for illegal stay

SC to hear on pleas against electoral rolls revision in Bihar on July 10

SC to hear on pleas against electoral rolls revision in Bihar on July 10

Global capability centres (GCCs) show remarkable 30.8 pc growth in India

Global capability centres show impressive 30.8 pc growth in India in Jan-June

Kunwar Vikram Soni reveals how Lakshya’s role in ‘Kill’ inspired his action scene in ‘Vasudha’

Kunwar Vikram Soni reveals how Lakshya’s role in ‘Kill’ inspired his action scene in ‘Vasudha’

India’s office sector clocks robust growth with 42 million sq ft leased in H1 2025

India’s office real estate sector clocks robust growth in H1 2025, GCCs key driver