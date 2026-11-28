New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) in Varanasi on Saturday, with the 12-day event scheduled to continue until December 12. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the valedictory session.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Education, the event will bring together more than 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu to celebrate the centuries-old cultural, linguistic and civilisational ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative aims to strengthen the bonds between the two regions and promote the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

The theme of this year's edition is "Thirukkural Payilvom – Thirukkural Abhyas Karen", meaning "Let us Learn the Thirukkural". The focus will be on promoting awareness and understanding of the timeless wisdom of the Thirukkural, particularly among students and young people, while encouraging appreciation of India's rich literary traditions and cultural heritage.

The ministry said the fifth edition would celebrate "the timeless wisdom and ethical teachings of the Thirukkural", one of the most celebrated works of Tamil literature.

Authored by Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, the Thirukkural comprises 1,330 couplets covering ethics, governance, human relationships, compassion, discipline and responsible living. The text is divided into three sections -- Aram (Virtue), Porul (Wealth) and Inbam (Love) -- dealing with righteous conduct, social and political life, and human relationships.

Around 1,400 participants from Tamil Nadu, divided into seven groups of approximately 200 members each, will undertake an eight-day programme comprising four days of travel and four days of visits and structured engagements.

The itinerary will cover Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya, with cultural, academic, domain-specific and spiritual activities.

The event is being organised by the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education in collaboration with IIT Madras, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), the Uttar Pradesh government and several Central government ministries and departments.

--IANS

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