April 18, 2026 6:13 PM हिंदी

U'khand CM Dhami flags off Char Dham Yatra; extensive arrangements in place for devotees

U'khand CM Dhami flags off Char Dham Yatra; extensive arrangements in place for devotees

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday flagged off the annual Char Dham Yatra from the Char Dham Yatra Transit Camp in Rishikesh, marking the formal commencement of one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Sanatan Dharma. The Chief Minister interacted with devotees, extended his greetings, and wished them a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.

The Uttarakhand government has put in place comprehensive arrangements to ensure the convenience and safety of pilgrims.

More than 30 counters have been set up at the transit camp for offline registration, along with facilities for healthcare, medicines, drinking water, and sanitation.

Chief Minister Dhami also inspected the camp and expressed satisfaction over the preparedness.

Offline registration for the yatra began on April 10 and witnessed an overwhelming response, with 2,713 devotees registering on the first day itself.

According to official data, 683 pilgrims registered for Yamunotri, 690 for Gangotri, 667 for Kedarnath, and 673 for Badrinath.

Online registration had already commenced on March 6.

The Char Dham Yatra will officially begin on April 19, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, when the portals ('kapat') of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will open.

The Kedarnath Dham will open on April 22, followed by Badrinath Dham on April 23.

Preparations for the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines are in full swing, with temples being beautifully decorated with flowers and elaborate security arrangements put in place.

The ceremonial palanquin ('Doli') of Goddess Ganga has already departed from her winter abode in Mukhba village after special prayers and rituals, amid great enthusiasm and devotion among locals and pilgrims.

The village witnessed vibrant celebrations, with chants of "Jai Maa Gange", accompanied by traditional instruments such as dhol-damau and ransingha. A large number of devotees, priests, sadhus, and officials participated in the procession, reflecting a deep sense of faith and unity.

Authorities have also made extensive arrangements for traffic management, parking, disaster response, and crowd control to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

Given the cold weather conditions in the mountainous regions, additional facilities have been arranged across all four shrines -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The Char Dham Yatra traditionally begins from Haridwar or Rishikesh and proceeds through Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and finally Badrinath, drawing thousands of devotees from across India and abroad every year.

--IANS

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