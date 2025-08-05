August 05, 2025 10:41 PM हिंदी

Uttarakhand cloudburst: Vivek Oberoi is shocked, saddened, prays for well being of victims

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who was last seen in the OTT series ‘Indian Police Force’, has expressed concern on the recent cloudburst that has swept away several villages in Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday, Vivek took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a note, in which he spoke about the natural calamity.

He wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic cloudburst in Uttarakhand. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Dharali, Uttarkashi, who are battling its devastating aftermath. May the rescue and relief efforts bring hope and safety to all those affected”.

The massive cloudburst triggered heavy rains and flash floods in Uttarakhand. As per media reports, so far, 5 people have died in the cloudburst. Teams, including army and paramilitaries, have reached Dharali village in Uttarkashi district, which is believed to have borne the brunt of the floods. At least 8 Army soldiers are reportedly missing from the camp in lower Harsil, and more than 50 civilians have been missing.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indo Tibetan Border Patrol (ITBP) have been deployed for rescue operations. A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is also at the site. Given the state lies on terrain, the risk of landslides also prevails.

Earlier, Vivek took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself in which he could be seen talking about the importance of friends from different walks of life, who have immensely contributed to his success and social capital.

He said in the video, “They say life's a grand, fun-filled adventure. And I've certainly had my share of fascinating roles and incredible journeys. But the real treasures, they're always the amazing people I've shared the path with. Because let's be real, who wants to face the horizon alone? From co-stars who became partners in crime to business partners, who've dared to dream bigger than balance sheets, trusting the vision and joining the madness, you know who you are. To the little humans who fill my home and my heart with boundless energy, endless questions and unconditional love, yes, my amazing bachchas”.

