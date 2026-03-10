Uttarakhand Budget prioritises inclusive growth, border area development: CM Dhami (IANS Exclusive)

Dehradun, March 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the Uttarakhand Budget 2026-27 focusses on inclusive development across sectors while ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the last person in the queue.

Speaking to IANS, the Chief Minister said the budget gives priority to all sections of society, including farmers, the poor, youth, Scheduled Castes and people living in border areas.

“In this budget, we have focussed on the inclusive development of the state. Every section of society — whether it is farmers, the poor, youth, our Scheduled Castes or people in border areas — has been prioritised,” Dhami said.

He stressed that development should take place across all sectors and regions of the state.

“Development should take place in every sector, sector-wise, and every sector should perform well. The development of border areas should also take place, and the benefits of government schemes should reach the person standing at the very last mile,” he said.

Dhami further said the state aims to move ahead at a faster pace by promoting innovation, expanding schemes and completing ongoing projects on time.

“Our state should move forward with great speed. Innovation programmes should progress further, new schemes should be expanded, new projects should begin, and the projects that are already underway should be completed,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the budget also ensures adequate provisions for capital expenditure so that development projects are implemented without delays.

“Adequate provisions have been made to ensure that there is no shortage in capital expenditure and that everything is implemented in a time-bound manner,” he said.

He added that the budget has been designed in line with the vision of PM Narendra Modi to make the current decade a defining period for the state.

“The budget has been presented with the aim of making this decade the decade of Uttarakhand, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision,” Dhami said.

Commenting on repeated disruptions in the Assembly, Dhami urged the Opposition to play a constructive role.

“The opposing parties should work as a responsible Opposition and in a positive manner. Meaningful discussions should be held on issues concerning the state because both the ruling party and the Opposition together drive the vehicle of democracy. We should all work together and do well,” he said.

On preparations for the annual pilgrimage, the Chief Minister assured that the Char Dham Yatra will be conducted smoothly this year.

“The Char Dham Yatra will take place very smoothly. All preparations for it have been completed,” Dhami said.

The Rs 1.11 lakh crore Budget for 2026–27 was presented on March 9 during the first day of the Uttarakhand Assembly’s Budget Session.

Presenting the budget, Chief Minister Dhami said it is based on the “GYAN” model, focussing on the welfare of the poor, youth empowerment, support for farmers (annadata) and women’s empowerment, while also strengthening infrastructure, tourism, technology and social welfare initiatives across the state.

--IANS

sn/rad