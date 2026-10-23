US still hasn't apologised for attacking our primary school: Iranian diplomat

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader and senior diplomat, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, said on Friday that the United States is yet to apologise for the attack on a primary school in Iran, which claimed the lives of 168 children. He added that some of the bodies of these children have not been found till now.

While participating in NDTV World Summit's session titled 'A Region in Flux: Who Will Shape the Middle East’s Future?' in New Delhi, Ilahi urged the international community to issue statements against the attack and stressed that it should not happen again.

"We had in our country and in regime very, very complicated issues and as well as crisis. A lot of people around the world, it's not just only in Iran and the Middle East area, are suffering due to that war created by some countries. They attacked Iran, and on February 28, they attacked primary school and killed 168 innocent children. Till now, some of the bodies of these children couldn't be found and their parents are still crying because they don't have any grave for their children to go there and cry," said Ilahi. .

More than 160 children were killed when the reported strike took place at Shajareh Tayyibeh School in Iran's Minab on February 28.

"October is the first academic year of Iranian schools but there is no one now and they are suffering. Unfortunately, till now, the United States of America didn't apologise for this big mistake in attacking our primary school and also the UN sent investigators committee for investigating this event and finally, the result came out that 125 children were killed in this attack... We call upon all free people, all human beings to criticise such tragedy, that it should not be repeated, whether in Iran or other countries," the senior diplomat added.

Ilahi also cleared the air around Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's health, saying that "he is benefiting from very good health and working very nicely."

"Even our President mentioned that last week he had a seven-hour meeting with him. Also the Speaker of our Parliament will come here day after tomorrow. He also said yesterday that he met him for so many hours. I have some friends who met him and they assure me and mention that he's very, very healthy and he's doing his job very nicely."

He mentioned that Khamenei was present during his father's funeral and also participated in the demonstration along with the people in Iran.

Also participating in the discussion, Palestine's Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, said that Palestine has been suffering due to "Israel's genocidal war" and US has been supporting it with weapons and political support.

"It's not suffering, it's a genocide. This is not our war as a Palestinian and we did not dream to be under this Israeli genocidal war. It's not only Israel, many other countries of course, part of this genocide, who are supporting Israel with the weapons. I'm not revealing a secret... The United States of America is still supporting Israel with the weapons and the political support. At the United Nations, where I spent eight years, the United States of America used the veto six times to prevent putting an end to this carnage in Gaza. It's not humanitarian suffering. It's a genocide. Textbook genocide, what has happened in Gaza," he said.

--IANS

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