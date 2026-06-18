US Senate panel advances South China Sea bill to strengthen coordination with partners in Indo-Pacific

Washington, June 18 (IANS) A bipartisan US Senate committee on Wednesday approved legislation aimed at strengthening American diplomatic coordination with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific amid growing concerns over China's actions in the South China Sea.

The South China Sea Strategy Act, introduced by Senators Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, and John Curtis, a Republican from Utah, cleared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

"Our nation must stay laser-focused on the Indo-Pacific, making sure we are working with our partners and using all the tools at our disposal to address threats in a sustainable way that prioritises diplomacy," Duckworth said.

"As a Pacific nation ourselves, the United States' national and economic security depend on a stable Indo-Pacific," she added.

Duckworth said passage of the bill through committee sends a signal that Washington remains committed to working closely with regional partners "to protect our mutual interests and security."

"I urge the Senate to pass this critical legislation as swiftly as possible," she said.

Curtis described the legislation as an effort to improve US preparedness in a strategically important region.

"The Committee's approval today will help ensure the United States is better prepared to respond to potential challenges in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

"By strengthening both diplomatic planning and strategic preparedness, this legislation takes an important step toward deterring conflict and promoting stability in the region."

According to the bill, the State Department would be required to designate a lead office responsible for coordinating South China Sea diplomatic engagement and develop a comprehensive diplomatic strategy covering security, diplomatic, legal and economic issues.

The legislation also calls for enhanced cooperation with allies and partners to strengthen defence capabilities, reinforce maritime law enforcement, build resilience against foreign malign influence and support economic development.

In addition, it would establish a mechanism for coordination among US government agencies and international partners during regional crises that fall short of armed conflict.

The South China Sea has become one of the world's most closely watched geopolitical flashpoints, with China asserting expansive claims over waters also claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. The waterway is a vital global shipping route through which a significant share of international trade passes each year.

--IANS

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