US Senate moves to block Trump’s global tariffs in rare bipartisan rebuke

Washington, Oct 30 (IANS) The US Senate on Thursday delivered a rare bipartisan challenge to US President Donald Trump’s trade policy, voting to block his decision to impose sweeping tariffs on imports from around the world.

The resolution, approved 51-47, drew support from four Republicans — Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — who joined Democrats in opposing the tariffs.

The measure passed with a simple majority, sidestepping the usual 60-vote threshold for most legislation.

The move represents the third rebuke of Trump’s trade approach this week but is expected to stall in the Republican-controlled House, making it largely symbolic.

Democrats triggered the vote under a seldom-used clause of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump had invoked in April when declaring a national emergency over “structural imbalances in the global trading system.”

That declaration paved the way for a 10 per cent baseline tariff on goods from all foreign nations — an initiative Trump dubbed “Liberation Day" in April.

Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, who led the resolution, accused the President of overstepping his authority.

“The Senate is not a spectator to the workings of the federal government,” Wyden said. “When it comes to trade and tariffs, Congress has clear authority.”

But Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho defended the administration, arguing that the tariffs were long overdue.

“For decades, countries have raised barriers against American businesses without consequence,” he said. “The President’s negotiations are bearing fruit.”

The Senate vote came just hours after Trump announced plans to scale back tariffs on China following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a move that could signal a shift in the months-long US-China trade standoff.

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a lawsuit against Trump-era reciprocal tariffs next week.

