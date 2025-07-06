US Secretary Rubio extends wishes to Dalai Lama on 90th birthday

Dharamsala, July 6 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended best wishes to the Dalai Lama, who turned 90 on Sunday.

"The US remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. We support efforts to preserve Tibetans' distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference," the US Department of State said in a statement.

The 14th Dalai Lama, the 'Voice for the Voiceless', aims to live for more decades.

Ahead of his 90th birthday, the Nobel Peace Laureate also confirmed that he will have a successor, putting to rest speculation over whether the 600-year-old institution will end when he dies.

Meanwhile, in celebration of the extraordinary occasion of the Dalai Lama turning 90, the democratically-elected Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the representative of Tibetan people both in and outside Tibet that is based in this north Indian hill station, has declared that July 2025 to July 2026 will be observed "The Year of Compassion".

The initiative celebrates the Dalai Lama not only as a spiritual leader, but also as a global advocate for peace, compassion, secular ethics, interfaith harmony, among others.

In a birthday-eve message, the Dalai Lama said, "As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion.

"I develop determination and courage in my daily life through the teachings of the Buddha and Indian masters such as Shantideva, whose following aspiration I strive to uphold."

The Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in March 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, believes in a 'middle-way' approach, meaning greater autonomy for Tibet rather than outright independence.

The Tibetan monk lives in exile in McLeodganj, a small and quaint hill station on the suburbs of Dharamsala in the northern Indian Himalayas.

