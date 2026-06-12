US says Hormuz remains open amid Iran escalation

Washington, June 11 (IANS) The US military said on Thursday that commercial shipping continues to move through the Strait of Hormuz despite its blockade of Iran, even as President Donald Trump threatened fresh strikes against Tehran and signalled possible US control of key Iranian oil facilities.

In a statement posted on social media, Trump said: "The United States will be hitting Iran (whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti-Aircraft, and all other forms of Defence, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT."

He also said: "At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America."

The remarks came as US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had disabled a third commercial tanker this week for allegedly violating the blockade against Iran.

According to CENTCOM, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged M/T Jalveer was disabled late Wednesday after attempting to transport Iranian oil through the Gulf of Oman. The military said a US aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the vessel's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with instructions from US forces.

CENTCOM said the action followed similar operations earlier this week against the Palau-flagged vessels M/T Marivex and M/T Settebello. The military said Marivex attempted to sail to an Iranian port, while Settebello was transporting Iranian oil.

At the same time, the command sought to reassure international shipping companies and energy markets that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains uninterrupted.

In a graphic released on Thursday, CENTCOM said "safe pathways" have been established for commercial vessels transiting the strategic waterway and that the routes are available to all ships that are not violating the blockade against Iran.

The military said "hundreds of ships" have passed through the Strait during the past two months and stressed that US forces remain positioned to defend vessels against what it described as Iranian aggression.

CENTCOM also directly challenged Tehran's longstanding claims over the waterway, stating that "Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz."

According to the command, US forces have disabled nine non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 ships that complied with the blockade and allowed 42 humanitarian aid vessels to proceed since the operation began on April 13.

"The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," CENTCOM said.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important energy chokepoints. A significant share of globally traded crude oil and liquefied natural gas moves through the narrow waterway linking the Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

--IANS

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