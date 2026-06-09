June 09, 2026 2:42 AM हिंदी

US says American agencies should lead health risk decisions

US says American agencies should lead health risk decisions (File Image)

Washington, June 8, (IANS) The Trump administration on Monday said US health and safety regulations should be based on assessments by American scientific agencies rather than conclusions issued by international bodies, criticising the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) for what it called hazard classifications that can mislead the public and influence policy debates.

In a joint statement, the US Department of State and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said international organisations can contribute to scientific discussions, but their findings "should not automatically be treated as definitive in the United States."

The statement specifically targeted IARC, a specialised cancer research agency affiliated with the World Health Organisation (WHO), saying concerns have grown over the "consistency, transparency, and real-world applicability" of some of its cancer hazard assessments.

"Too often, broad classifications based on limited or theoretical risks can create unnecessary public confusion, undermine confidence in everyday products and industries, and lead to policy outcomes that are disconnected from actual exposure and modern scientific standards," the statement said.

The administration argued that IARC's evaluations often fail to distinguish between a potential hazard and actual risk under real-world conditions.

"IARC's findings and monographs often blur the line between hazard and true risk, while diminishing independently verified findings of other research institutions," the statement said.

The administration also accused the agency of promoting what it described as "politicised narratives" that are frequently cited in US legal proceedings and regulatory debates.

"Furthermore, IARC's research provides diminishing returns on scientific enterprise, while advancing politicised narratives that are often cited for US domestic legal contexts," the statement said.

As an example, the statement cited IARC's classifications involving red meat and tobacco products.

"Equating red meat to tobacco products oversimplifies complex scientific discourse and does little to inform sound public health policy that could be of benefit to the American people," it said.

The administration said its approach reflects President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda and seeks to ensure that decisions affecting workers, consumers, farmers and businesses are based on evidence reviewed through US institutions.

"An America First approach to public health means ensuring that decisions affecting U.S. workers, families, farmers, and businesses are guided by transparent, evidence-based processes that reflect America's interests and scientific standards," the statement said.

"The United States will continue to support credible science while prioritising policies that are practical, balanced, and rooted in accountability to the American people," the statement said. "American regulatory decisions should be made by American institutions accountable to the American people."

--IANS

lkj/ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Paul Rudd calls New York, the ‘greatest city in the world’

Paul Rudd calls New York, the ‘greatest city in the world’

Vintage Ellyse guides Australia to warm-up win over England in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 played at Cardiff on Monday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's T20 World Cup: Vintage Perry guides Australia to warm-up win over England

Denmark star Christian Eriksen says he is fine after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match against Ukraine in Odense, Denmark, on Monday. Photo credit: @Christen Eriksen

Danish star Eriksen says he is fine after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match

Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime return to grass in ATP Tour events at Stuttgart and 's-Hertogenbosch. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Shelton, Auger-Aliassime, Fritz return to grass in Stuttgart & 's-Hertogenbosch

All-rounders Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal impress as Rarh Tigers, Siliguri Strikers win in Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: CAB

Bengal T20 League: All-rounders Shahbaz, Karan impress as Rarh Tigers, Siliguri Strikers win (Ld)

UN honors 136 personnel who died in line of duty in 2025 (File Image)

UN honors 136 personnel who died in line of duty in 2025

Dhanush says 'thank you for inspiring millions' after witnessing Rafael Nadal's documentary 'Rafa'

Dhanush says 'thank you for inspiring millions' after witnessing Rafael Nadal's documentary 'Rafa'

7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

Spain coach Sonia Bermudez is happy as a win in Iceland will book their ticket to Women's World Cup

Spain coach Bermudez is happy as a win in Iceland will book their ticket to Women's World Cup

MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Goswami's century powers Bundelkhand Bulls to thrilling win, Chambal Ghariyals hold nerves to continue winning streak

MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Goswami's century powers Bundelkhand Bulls to thrilling win, Chambal Ghariyals hold nerves to continue winning streak