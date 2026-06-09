US says American agencies should lead health risk decisions

Washington, June 8, (IANS) The Trump administration on Monday said US health and safety regulations should be based on assessments by American scientific agencies rather than conclusions issued by international bodies, criticising the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) for what it called hazard classifications that can mislead the public and influence policy debates.

In a joint statement, the US Department of State and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said international organisations can contribute to scientific discussions, but their findings "should not automatically be treated as definitive in the United States."

The statement specifically targeted IARC, a specialised cancer research agency affiliated with the World Health Organisation (WHO), saying concerns have grown over the "consistency, transparency, and real-world applicability" of some of its cancer hazard assessments.

"Too often, broad classifications based on limited or theoretical risks can create unnecessary public confusion, undermine confidence in everyday products and industries, and lead to policy outcomes that are disconnected from actual exposure and modern scientific standards," the statement said.

The administration argued that IARC's evaluations often fail to distinguish between a potential hazard and actual risk under real-world conditions.

"IARC's findings and monographs often blur the line between hazard and true risk, while diminishing independently verified findings of other research institutions," the statement said.

The administration also accused the agency of promoting what it described as "politicised narratives" that are frequently cited in US legal proceedings and regulatory debates.

"Furthermore, IARC's research provides diminishing returns on scientific enterprise, while advancing politicised narratives that are often cited for US domestic legal contexts," the statement said.

As an example, the statement cited IARC's classifications involving red meat and tobacco products.

"Equating red meat to tobacco products oversimplifies complex scientific discourse and does little to inform sound public health policy that could be of benefit to the American people," it said.

The administration said its approach reflects President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda and seeks to ensure that decisions affecting workers, consumers, farmers and businesses are based on evidence reviewed through US institutions.

"An America First approach to public health means ensuring that decisions affecting U.S. workers, families, farmers, and businesses are guided by transparent, evidence-based processes that reflect America's interests and scientific standards," the statement said.

"The United States will continue to support credible science while prioritising policies that are practical, balanced, and rooted in accountability to the American people," the statement said. "American regulatory decisions should be made by American institutions accountable to the American people."

--IANS

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