US pushes Central Asia critical minerals plan

Washington, Oct 20 (IANS) The United States has announced plans to strengthen critical mineral supply chains, expand transport corridors across Central Asia and train thousands of technology professionals in the region, as Washington seeks to reduce dependence on potentially unreliable foreign suppliers of strategically important materials.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the priorities at the C5+1 ministerial meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Monday, describing Central Asia as a vital link between Asian and European markets and an increasingly important destination for American investment.

The initiative brings together the United States and five Central Asian republics — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — in a framework aimed at strengthening economic, energy and security cooperation.

Rubio said Washington wanted to develop more secure supply chains for industries essential to economic growth and national security.

"We in the United States, we seek to secure our critical industries and the supply chains that support them so that we may be a sovereign, independent country and economy, and not ever have to rely on risky foreign partners or even adversaries," he said.

The Secretary of State identified critical minerals, transport infrastructure and emerging technologies as major areas of cooperation.

He said the United States would work with regional governments to improve infrastructure along the trans-Caspian trade route, which connects Central Asia with international markets through the Caspian Sea and onward transport networks.

"We’re going to enhance the infrastructure of the trans-Caspian trade route and give our partners more ways to reach American and Central Asian markets," Rubio said.

The route provides an alternative commercial connection between Asia and Europe and has attracted growing interest as governments and businesses seek to diversify transport and supply networks.

Rubio also announced plans to develop integrated supply chains for critical minerals, including resources needed for advanced manufacturing, energy systems and emerging technologies.

"We’re going to work to secure our energy future by driving integrated, high-value supply chains in our critical minerals dialogue," he said.

The proposed cooperation would extend beyond extracting raw materials to developing processing capabilities and industrial activities within Central Asia.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov called for a strategic partnership covering the entire minerals production cycle, from geological exploration to processing and the establishment of local industrial clusters.

"As one of our key priorities, we propose advancing a strategic partnership in critical minerals from geological exploration and mineral processing to the establishment of local industrial clusters," Saidov said.

The proposal reflects Central Asian governments' interest in attracting foreign investment and technology while retaining more economic value from their natural resources.

Rubio also announced plans to prepare thousands of young professionals to work with American technology in the region's expanding technology industries.

He said the B5+1 business forum would promote dialogue between governments and private companies to increase trade and investment.

The Secretary of State recalled that the previous C5+1 summit in Washington had generated agreements valued at $25 billion across transportation, energy, finance and other sectors.

The figure represented announced commercial deals rather than a statement that the entire amount had already been invested.

Saidov said Uzbekistan, which is assuming the C5+1 Secretariat co-chairmanship, would focus on translating diplomatic commitments into practical economic results.

He emphasised that regional integration, access to international markets and stronger industrial capabilities would be central to the next phase of cooperation.

The C5+1 diplomatic framework was established in 2015 to strengthen engagement between the United States and the five Central Asian republics. Its agenda includes economic development, energy, regional security and environmental cooperation.

Central Asia's location between Russia, China, South Asia and Europe gives its transport networks and mineral resources strategic importance. India has also sought closer economic and connectivity ties with the region, making developments in Central Asian trade corridors and critical mineral supply chains relevant to its long-term commercial interests.

--IANS

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