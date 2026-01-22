US opens probe into Pakistan-linked dental tool imports

Washington, Jan 22 (IANS) The US International Trade Commission has opened a trade investigation into dental burs and kits imported into the US, with several Pakistani companies named as respondents.

The investigation was launched under Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 after a complaint by Huwais IP Holding LLC and Versah LLC, both based in Michigan, according to a notice published in the Federal Register.

The complainants allege that imported “osseodensification dental burs and kits thereof” infringe two US patents and three registered US trademarks.

They also claim that a domestic industry exists in the United States, a requirement for trade action under US law.

The Commission ordered the investigation on January 13. It will examine whether the accused products were imported, sold for importation, or sold in the US after importation in violation of US patent and trademark protections.

A large share of the companies named in the case are based in Pakistan, many of them located in and around Sialkot. The city is widely known as a major global manufacturing centre for surgical and dental instruments. Other respondents are based in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, Australia, and the United States.

If the claims are upheld, the complainants have requested that the Commission block the import of the accused products into the United States. They are seeking a general exclusion order or a limited exclusion order covering specific suppliers. They have also requested cease-and-desist orders against the named respondents.

The USITC said all respondents must file formal responses to the amended complaint within 20 days of being served. Failure to respond on time could be treated as a waiver of the right to contest the allegations. That could allow the Commission to issue exclusion or cease-and-desist orders without further notice.

The Office of Unfair Import Investigations at the USITC has been named as a party to the case.

Section 337 investigations are civil trade cases that focus on unfair practices in import trade, including intellectual property violations. The Commission does not award damages, but it can block products from entering the US market.

For Pakistan, the case highlights growing risks for exporters supplying medical and dental products to the United States. Sialkot-based manufacturers depend heavily on access to Western healthcare markets. US trade actions can quickly disrupt that access if intellectual property violations are found.

The investigation adds to broader scrutiny of foreign-made medical devices entering the United States, as Washington steps up enforcement of patent and trademark protections in the healthcare sector.

--IANS

lkj/sd/