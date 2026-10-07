US open to expanding security role in Iceland

Washington, Oct 7 (IANS) The United States is open to expanding security cooperation with Iceland as Washington sharpens its focus on the Arctic amid threats to undersea cables, shipping lanes and the wider High North, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Rubio said Iceland’s geographic position makes the country critical to the defence of both Europe and the United States. He said Washington would consider additional cooperation if it made sense for both countries.

“We would be open to having those conversations to see what more we can do together,” Rubio said during a joint media availability with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir in Reykjavik.

“I know there's interest in doing more together. And obviously, if there's opportunities that make sense for both countries, it's something we would pursue.”

Rubio was responding to a question about whether the United States planned to increase its military presence, surveillance or other security operations in Iceland following an agreement involving the US, Greenland and Denmark.

He stressed that Washington would act in cooperation with Iceland.

“We would never do anything without cooperating with officials here about what's available,” Rubio said.

He said Iceland could contribute infrastructure, technology, surveillance capabilities and domain awareness to wider security efforts.

The US maintained an enduring presence in Iceland until 2006, when forces were shifted to other regions. Rubio said the international security environment had changed significantly since then.

“The reality of it is the world has changed over the last 20 years,” he said.

“There’s a lot of focus on the Arctic. I think Iceland plays a very critical role in the defense of NATO writ large.”

Rubio said Iceland’s location was important not only to European security but also to protecting the United States.

“I think Iceland and its location plays a critical role in the defense both of Europe, but also of the homeland of the United States because of geography,” he said.

Rubio also broadened his warning beyond conventional military challenges, pointing to vulnerabilities across the Arctic.

“We're all concerned about what's happening in the high North and in the Arctic region, both from irregular measures, covert measures that are happening, but also threats to undersea cables, threats to shipping lanes,” he said.

He said those challenges required cooperation among allies rather than unilateral action.

“There are direct threats and those threats in the 21st century aren't just military threats. They're also economic commercial threats that that have implications on the national security of our respective countries,” Rubio said.

Earlier, Rubio said Iceland occupied a “critical strategic position” for collective security because it sits between the United States and Europe and near the High North. He said growing threats had made the renewed focus on the Arctic and Iceland increasingly important.

Iceland is a founding member of NATO but does not maintain a traditional standing military. Its strategic location in the North Atlantic has long made it important for transatlantic defence, surveillance and maritime security.

The United States and Iceland signed a bilateral defence agreement in 1951. Their security relationship has included US access to Icelandic facilities and cooperation with NATO forces operating across the North Atlantic and Arctic region.

--IANS

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