US Open: Navone causes huge upset, stuns Djokovic in first round

New York, Aug 31 (IANS) The 2026 US Open started most disappointingly for Novak Djokovic, the most successful male player in Grand Slam tournaments, as the fourth seed made a stunning and dramatic exit from the men's singles competition on the opening day in New York.

Mariano Navone upset Djokovic in a five-set stunner on Monday (IST), handing the 24-time Grand Slam champion his first opening-round defeat at a Grand Slam since 2006.

Navone earned a 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win in Arthur Ashe Stadium, pulling away in the final two sets as Djokovic struggled physically under the closed roof.

The fourth-seeded Djokovic, a four-time US Open champion, looked out of sorts after bursting from the gate in a four-hour, 36-minute match, the longest first-rounder ever in a major.

The physical troubles that waylaid the Serb in a recent loss at Cincinnati visited once again, as energy and winners were in short supply.

"It's amazing. The way we played, five sets against the GOAT," Navone was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour website. "I'm very happy. I don't know, what can I say?"

There were many signs pointing towards Djokovic finding a way past the Argentine inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, including the fact that the fourth seed had not lost in the first round of a major since the 2006 Australian Open.

Even when Djokovic let slip a break advantage at 2-1 in the fourth set and needed a decider, history was still on his side. The Serbian was 42-12 in five-set matches, while Navone was 0-4. The Argentine was just 12-29 in tour-level matches on hard courts.

But the 39-year-old Djokovic was unable to battle through. During the four hours and 36 minutes of play, the 101-time tour-level titlist struggled to move at times and vomited on multiple occasions. After winning his first game of the fifth set to trail 1-3, Djokovic teared up while standing behind the baseline as the fans roared to try to urge him back into the clash.

On match point, Navone scrambled to retrieve a drop volley and shovelled the ball into the open court before embracing a gracious Djokovic at the net just before midnight. The ATP No. 1 Club member stopped to sign several autographs on his way off the court.

"It's unbelievable. It means a lot for me," Navone said of facing Djokovic, one of his idols, for the first time. "It's a dream come true, I mean seriously, 100 per cent. Now I have to recover. I think it's almost 12 o'clock, so we have to go to sleep."

With World No. 1 Jannik Sinner not competing in the US Open due to injury and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz playing his first tournament since Barcelona in April, Djokovic had a big opportunity to pursue his 25th major trophy. Instead, he departs New York after the first round.

--IANS

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