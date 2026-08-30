US Open 2026: Djokovic, Medvedev, Williams headline action-packed Day 1

New York, Aug 30 (IANS) Twenty four-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will resume his quest for the elusive 25th Major as he gears up for his 20th appearance at the US Open. Djokovic, a four-time winner in New York, will face Argentina's Mariano Navone in the first round as he remains among the headline starters on Day 1 in Flushing Meadows.

There will be another former winner in Daniil Medvedev, who will open his campaign in New York on Day 1 as the 2021 champion meets France's Hugo Gaston in his opener. Veteran Venus Williams will also mark her 26th main-draw campaign underway on an action-packed opening day as she meets compatriot Sofia Kenin in her opener.

Elsewhere, another American, Jessica Pegula, will begin her quest for her maiden Grand Slam title after having fallen short on the final hurdle in 2024 in New York to Aryna Sabalenka. The 32-year-old is slated to meet Belgium's Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Day 1.

Meanwhile, home favourite Ben Shelton, fresh off winning the Montreal title earlier this month, will embark on his journey for his maiden Major title. The 2023 US Open semifinalist will be up against the Netherlands ' Tallon Griekspoor in his first clash.

The likes of defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will be in action later, as will be the French Open 2026 winner Alexander Zverev.

Here's the Day 1 schedule of the US Open 2026 (All matches as per IST):

Sunday, 30 August

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Day session - from 9:30 p.m

[3] Jessica Pegula vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse

[7] Daniil Medvedev vs. Hugo Gaston

From 4:30 a.m (Monday)

Mariano Navone vs. [4] Novak Djokovic

Venus Williams vs. Sofia Kenin

Louis Armstrong Stadium

From 8:30 p.m.

[19] Jasmine Paolini vs. Verinika Erjavec

Coleman Wong vs. [20] Tommy Paul

From 4:30 a.m. (Monday)

[9] Elina Svitolina vs. Solana Sierra

[15] Alexander Bublik vs. J.J. Wolf

Grandstand

From 8:30 p.m

[18] Jiri Lehecka vs. Pablo Carreno Busta

[11] Marta Kostyuk vs. Storm Hunter

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Denis Shapovalov

Not before 2:30 a.m (Monday)

[26] Emma Navarro vs. Lois Boisson

Stadium 17

From 8:30 p.m

Kamilla Rakhimova vs Barbora Krejkov

Shuai Zhang vs Leylah Fernandez

Joo Faria vs Jenson Brooksby

2:30 a.m (Monday)

Alex Michelsen vs Federico Cina

--IANS

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