US, nine nations target Iran activities

Washington, Oct 6 (IANS) The United States, Canada and eight Latin American and Caribbean countries on Monday accused Iran and its proxies of terrorist activities and other malign operations in the Western Hemisphere and pledged greater coordination to counter them.

The joint declaration followed a US-Paraguay forum held last month to strengthen law enforcement cooperation against what Washington describes as Iranian terrorist activity in the region.

The governments accused Iran and its proxies of engaging in lethal plotting, illicit fundraising, political interference and foreign influence operations across the hemisphere.

"We stand united in our determination to protect our countries and our people against such threats," the countries said in a joint statement released by the US State Department.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies must halt these actions now," they said.

The statement was signed by the governments of the United States, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago.

The declaration represents an effort by Washington to build a broader regional coalition against suspected Iranian and proxy operations beyond the Middle East.

The participating countries alleged that Iranian and proxy-sponsored activities in the Western Hemisphere included operations intended to strengthen terrorist networks, coerce perceived enemies, compromise legal or administrative processes and damage regional security.

They did not identify individual incidents, organisations or alleged plots in Monday's statement.

The countries said they welcomed efforts already undertaken by governments in the region to counter what they described as malign Iranian activities, including lethal plotting.

"We are together resolved to undertake further measures to halt them, and pledge to enhance our coordination and cooperation to address this threat," the joint statement said.

The State Department said the declaration followed the Countering Transnational Terrorism Forum, co-hosted last month by the United States and Paraguay.

According to the department, the forum was intended to enhance law enforcement cooperation among governments in the Western Hemisphere in disrupting Iranian terrorist activity.

The State Department described the initiative as part of the Trump administration's efforts to strengthen cooperation on security across the hemisphere.

The inclusion of Canada alongside the United States and eight Latin American and Caribbean governments gives the declaration a broader hemispheric dimension.

Washington has long accused Tehran of supporting armed groups and carrying out or facilitating operations abroad through Iranian state institutions and allied organisations.

Iran has repeatedly rejected US accusations about its regional and international activities and has accused Washington of using sanctions and military pressure to advance its objectives against Tehran.

--IANS

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