US media hails India trade deal as step forward

Washington, Feb 3 (IANS) Major US media outlets said the India–US trade deal marks progress after months of tension, but warned that many details remain unclear.

Fox News reported that President Donald Trump announced the agreement after a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The network said the deal would cut US tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. It also cited Trump’s claim that India would reduce trade barriers and stop buying Russian oil, shifting purchases to the United States.

Fox News linked the announcement to broader geopolitical issues, including the war in Ukraine, and said the move followed months of pressure over India’s energy ties with Russia.

The Wall Street Journal said the deal was aimed at easing trade tensions after a long standoff. The paper reported that India agreed to halt Russian oil purchases and boost US imports, while Washington agreed to lower tariffs.

The Journal noted that the White House had not yet released formal documents to implement the tariff changes. It also said some major Indian exports, including pharmaceuticals and electronics, had already been largely exempt from earlier tariffs.

The New York Times described the agreement as short on details but potentially significant. The paper said the deal appeared to roll back some of the steep tariffs imposed last year and could help reduce tensions between the two countries.

The Times reported skepticism, saying analysts questioned whether India would fully stop buying Russian oil and whether the remaining 18 per cent tariff would still weigh on businesses.

The Washington Post said the agreement helps stabilise ties after months of diplomatic strain. The paper called the tariff cut a “much-needed boost” for both Washington and New Delhi, while noting that key terms remain unresolved.

Most outlets said the deal is a step forward, but stressed that its impact will depend on how quickly promises turn into action.

