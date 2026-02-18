US lawmakers urge indictment of Cuban leader Raul Castro

Washington, Feb 18 (IANS) Four Republican lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to direct the Justice Department to reopen a criminal probe into Cuban leader Raul Castro’s alleged role in the 1996 shootdown of two civilian aircraft operated by Brothers to the Rescue, calling for possible charges and international arrest notices.

Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar joined Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Nicole Malliotakis in sending a letter to the President seeking a fresh review of the case. The letter asks the Department of Justice to “formally reopen the criminal investigation into Raul Castro’s role” in the incident and to consider pursuing charges, including potential Interpol “red notices,” against Castro and other Cuban officials involved.

The lawmakers asked the Department to “review previously compiled evidence, take a fresh look at command responsibility at the highest levels of the Cuban regime, and use every available legal tool to hold accountable those responsible for the killing of three American citizens and one US permanent resident.”

“For decades, Raul Castro and the regime officials who ordered this vile attack have hidden behind the protection of a brutal dictatorship, escaping justice while the families of the victims were left to carry the pain alone. Now we have a real chance to correct this historic injustice,” Salazar said.

“We are calling on the Department of Justice to reopen the case, follow the evidence all the way to the top, and use every legal tool available, including international arrest notices, to hold those responsible for the murder of Americans accountable. This was a regime-sponsored military operation approved at the highest levels. The evidence is clear, the responsibility is undeniable, and the era of impunity must end.”

“President Trump is a strong ally and a symbol of hope for the brave activists struggling for democracy, while also standing firm against the ruthless dictators that oppress them,” Diaz-Balart said. He noted that February 24 “will mark thirty years since the heinous shootdown of two unarmed civilian aircraft in international waters by the Cuban military, under the command of then-Defence Minister Raul Castro.”

Gimenez said, “The evidence is overwhelming, the chain of command is clear, and responsibility leads directly to Raul Castro.” He added that “The time has come for the Department of Justice to act and hold Raul Castro accountable for the murder of innocent Americans.”

“For thirty years, the Castro regime has gotten away with the cold-blooded murder of American citizens, and it is long past time to hold Raul Castro accountable for this heinous crime,” Malliotakis said.

The letter was also copied to Attorney General Pam Bondi. The members commended the President’s leadership in restoring security and justice to US foreign policy and underscored their belief that Raúl Castro is responsible for the crime.

Brothers to the Rescue was a Miami-based humanitarian organization founded to locate and assist Cuban rafters fleeing the Castro dictatorship. On February 24, 1996, Cuban military MiG fighter jets shot down two unarmed civilian aircraft operated by the group over international waters in the Florida Straits, killing three American citizens and one US permanent resident.

--IANS

lkj/rs