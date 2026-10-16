US lawmakers seek curbs on Chinese spy ships

Washington, Oct 16 (IANS) Three senior Republican lawmakers have urged the Trump administration to withdraw special privileges granted to vessels operated by a Chinese shipping giant, citing reports that its ships have been used to spy on American military communications and intelligence activities.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the lawmakers called for the removal of Chinese shipping, COSCO vessels from a US Coast Guard programme that allows qualifying foreign ships to undergo fewer inspections at American ports.

The letter was signed by John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on China; Rick Crawford, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee; and Carlos Gimenez, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee's Transportation and Maritime Security Subcommittee.

The lawmakers said recent reports indicated that COSCO vessels were equipped with concealed surveillance technology capable of intercepting sensitive military communications near US coastlines.

"According to recent public reporting, COSCO vessels use sophisticated, concealed onboard equipment to intercept 'military communications technologies and encryption developments' off our coast, presenting a serious counterintelligence threat," the lawmakers wrote.

They said the reported activities were part of a longstanding relationship between the Chinese state-owned shipping company and Beijing's intelligence establishment.

The lawmakers asked the Department of Homeland Security to revoke COSCO's participation in the Coast Guard's Quality Shipping for the 21st Century programme, known as Qualship 21.

The programme provides qualifying vessels with certain operational benefits, including reduced inspection frequency when entering American ports.

According to the congressional letter, at least 10 COSCO vessels were enrolled in the programme as of July 15, 2026.

The list attached to the letter identifies 11 vessels, including COSCO Development, COSCO Harmony, COSCO Malaysia and COSCO Thailand.

"State-owned commercial vessels engaging in espionage is an expected breach of trust we regularly anticipate from the Chinese Communist Party," the lawmakers wrote.

They urged the department to revoke existing privileges, reject renewals and increase scrutiny of companies suspected of operating on behalf of China's People's Liberation Army.

The lawmakers also questioned whether American intelligence agencies had previously warned the Coast Guard about security risks involving COSCO.

They sought details about intelligence shared before September 1, 2026, and whether such information had been considered when determining the company's eligibility for reduced inspections.

Another question concerned COSCO's inclusion on the Pentagon's Section 1260H list of Chinese military companies.

The letter cited COSCO's January 2025 designation and referred to alleged links with China's military-industrial establishment.

The lawmakers asked whether such national security designations were considered when granting or renewing shipping privileges.

They also sought information about other Chinese and Hong Kong shipping companies participating in the programme.

--IANS

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