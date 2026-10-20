US lawmakers propose parliamentary India group

Washington, Oct 20 (IANS) A bipartisan group of four US lawmakers has introduced legislation to establish a formal parliamentary dialogue between the United States and India, proposing a permanent mechanism for congressional engagement on trade, defence, emerging technologies and other issues shaping relations between the world's two largest democracies.

The United States-India Interparliamentary Group Act was introduced by Republican Congressman James Gallagher of California, along with Republican Bill Huizenga, Democrat Mike Thompson and Indian-American Democrat Shri Thanedar.

Announced on Monday, the legislation seeks to create an institutional framework for sustained engagement between the US Congress and India's Parliament.

Under the proposed legislation, the US Secretary of State, in consultation with Congress, would be required to seek negotiations with the Indian government within 180 days of the law's enactment to reach a written agreement in this regard.

The measure envisages an American delegation comprising no more than 12 members of Congress, equally divided between the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The appointments would be distributed equally between the majority and minority leadership of the two chambers, ensuring representation from both political parties.

At least one member from each of the four groups of three lawmakers would be required to serve on the relevant foreign affairs or foreign relations committee.

The chairpersonship and vice-chairpersonship would alternate between the House and Senate delegations every two years, coinciding with the beginning of each new Congress.

The proposed American group would meet jointly at least once annually with representatives of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss matters affecting bilateral relations.

The bill also authorises $100,000 annually for the American group's expenses, subject to congressional appropriations, with the funds divided equally between the House and Senate.

Gallagher said the initiative would give Congress a more structured role in advancing relations with India.

"India is one of America’s most consequential partners, and our relationship will only grow more important in the decades ahead," Gallagher said.

He said the forum would strengthen cooperation in agriculture, particularly California wine and walnuts, as well as technology, defence and trade.

Huizenga, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on South and Central Asia, described the relationship as central to the future of the Indo-Pacific.

"As Chairman of the South and Central Asia Subcommittee, I see the US-India relationship—rooted in a common vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific—as a defining moment of the 21st century," he said.

Thompson said the proposed forum could help resolve bilateral issues while expanding opportunities for American businesses.

"Strengthening our relationships with India is an opportunity to expand U.S. market access in India and support our California agriculture economy," he said.

Thanedar, who represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District, said the legislation reflected the importance of institutionalising cooperation between the two democracies.

"The United States and India are natural partners that share democratic values and key economic and strategic interests," he said.

The legislation would also require the American delegation to submit an annual report to the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee detailing its expenditures.

The proposal comes amid continuing congressional interest in strengthening the US-India strategic partnership, which encompasses defence cooperation, trade, technology, energy and people-to-people exchanges.

--IANS

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