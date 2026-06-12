US lawmakers, investors salute PM Modi's milestone

Washington, June 12 (IANS) American lawmakers from both parties and business leaders have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, citing the growing importance of India’s economy and the expanding US-India partnership.

Messages of congratulations came from members of Congress, a US senator and executives from major American companies, reflecting broad support in Washington and corporate America for closer ties with India.

Charles R. Kaye, chairman of Warburg Pincus, said PM Modi’s achievement reflected “the trust and confidence the people of India have placed in your leadership.”

In a letter to PM Modi dated June 10, Kaye said India had strengthened “its position as one of the world’s most dynamic economies and emerged as a leading force on the global stage.”

The private equity executive also highlighted India’s growing importance to his firm.

“Today, India is the firm’s second-largest private equity destination globally and our largest market in Asia,” Kaye wrote. “We are proud to have been among the first global private equity firms to invest in India.”

He said Warburg Pincus remained “committed to being a long-term partner in India’s continued development.”

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers pointed to the strategic relationship between Washington and New Delhi.

Rep. French Hill said PM Modi’s tenure reflected “the trust he’s earned from people of the world’s largest democracy.”

Rep. Brad Sherman congratulated PM Modi and said the United States and India, “as the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” share “a natural partnership rooted and enduring bond.”

“I send my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on this historic milestone,” Sherman said.

Rep. Joe Wilson said the US-India relationship was critical as “the free world is threatened by dictators seeking to overturn prosperity and Rule of Law.”

“Best wishes to the Prime Minister and to the Indian people,” Wilson said.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said she looked forward to “strengthened trade and economic ties between our two nations,” while Rep. Mike Haridopolos said, “The US-India partnership has never been more important.”

Technology leaders also highlighted India’s economic and digital transformation.

Jeetu Patel of Cisco said PM Modi’s administration had focused on “digital inclusion and technological advancement” and helped create “a more connected and resilient future for India and the world.”

Patel said India’s emphasis on digital infrastructure had fostered innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

“Under the Prime Minister’s leadership India has become the world’s fastest growing major economy,” Patel said.

He added that Cisco was “honored to be a technology partner of India during the AI era.”

PM Modi first took office in May 2014 and has led the Bharatiya Janata Party to three consecutive national election victories. His tenure has coincided with a period of sustained economic growth, expanding digital infrastructure and a higher international profile for India.

The United States and India have significantly broadened cooperation over the past decade, including in defence, critical technologies, semiconductors, trade, energy and the Indo-Pacific region.

--IANS

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