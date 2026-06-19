US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed, says Swiss Foreign Ministry

Bern, June 19 (IANS) The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed, Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday, while expressing readiness to facilitate these talks.

In a statement, Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs stated, "The Planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing. No further information can be provided at present."

The talks between he US and Iran were planned to move from a political framework agreement to detailed negotiations on implementation, verification and compliance.

On Thursday night, the White House announced that US Vice President JD Vance's planned departure for technical negotiations with Iran has been postponed. However, it said preparations for the talks continue and both sides remain focused on launching the next phase of discussions aimed at implementing the recently signed memorandum of understanding.

"As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity," a White House spokesperson said late Thursday night.

"But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable."

The spokesperson added: "As of now the Vice President is not departing tonight."

The White House did not announce a new departure schedule, but said officials remained committed to beginning negotiations soon.

"We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update about next steps," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible."

Earlier on Thursday, Vance said technical discussions were still expected to begin within days and would likely be held in Switzerland.

"We think these technical negotiations are going to start sometime this weekend," he told reporters during a White House briefing.

The vice president acknowledged that coordinating the talks has proved challenging.

"Our plan is to go to Switzerland, I don't know exactly when," Vance said adding, "That could change because it's not an easy country, Iran, to get out of and so we're trying to figure out exactly when that's going to happen."

Asked whether he would travel immediately, Vance said: "I may, it just depends on exactly when the Iranians can get there."

"We're trying to figure that out as we speak."

Vance said he expects to lead the American delegation during the negotiations.

"I'm certainly planning to lead the US negotiating team," he said.

The Trump administration has repeatedly argued that implementation will be the true test of the agreement.

"We don't trust words. We trust action and we trust conduct," Vance said, describing the approach Washington intends to take during the next phase of negotiations.

--IANS

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