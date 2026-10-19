US intelligence blackout hurt Ukraine: Zelensky

Washington, Oct 19 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States temporarily suspended crucial intelligence sharing with Ukraine for three days, leaving its forces without American warnings of Russian ballistic missile attacks during that period.

In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Zelensky also said restrictions on satellite communications used by Ukrainian forces had not been fully lifted, raising fresh questions about Washington's military and intelligence support for Kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader said the intelligence interruption affected information that only the United States could provide, particularly advance warnings of ballistic missile strikes.

"We didn’t see attacks of Russia using ballistic missiles," Zelensky said.

He said Ukraine continued receiving intelligence from European governments and other international partners, but their capabilities could not fully replace American systems.

"We have dozens of countries who help. But only United States has this unique intelligence to say, to tell us, to tell our side when Russia uses ballistic missiles," he said.

"And we didn’t get it during ballistic attacks during three days."

Zelensky said the intelligence-sharing arrangement had since been restored.

"It was blocked for some period of time. And then it was deblocked by American side. We are very thankful for this. Now it works," he said.

The disclosure came amid growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv over President Donald Trump's handling of the war with Russia.

Zelensky also raised concerns about restrictions affecting Starlink, the satellite internet network operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, and its military-related services.

Asked whether the interruption had been deliberate, Zelensky said Ukrainian military officials believed the restrictions originated with the American government.

"Of course the message came from government. I don’t know from whom, what cabinet, and etc," he said.

He added that Ukrainian officials believed SpaceX had technically implemented the restrictions following instructions from Washington.

Zelensky acknowledged that he did not know which American official might have authorised the move.

Asked whether satellite services had been fully restored, he replied: "No, not of course. We have limitation."

The Ukrainian President's account was challenged by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who appeared separately on the same programme.

Bessent said Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had denied that anyone in the administration ordered restrictions on Starlink.

"President Trump and Secretary Rubio have categorically said that no one in the Trump administration did that," Bessent said.

He called Zelensky's allegation reckless and said he had no information about the reported intelligence interruption.

"Again, I don’t know anything about that, but we’ve been very clear," Bessent said.

The conflicting accounts left unresolved who was responsible for the communications disruption and why American intelligence sharing had been temporarily interrupted.

Zelensky said Ukraine remained dependent on American military assistance despite its growing network of European partners.

"If it’s without United States’ support, it’s very difficult," he said.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, American intelligence, weapons and satellite communications have played an important role in Ukraine's defence against Russian military operations, including missile and drone attacks.

--IANS

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