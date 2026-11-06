US Governors salute Indian Americans on Diwali

Washington, Nov 6 (IANS) For the first time, Governors across five US states have celebrated Diwali at official venues, recognising Indian Americans’ contributions to business, public service and cultural diversity.

The ceremonies took place in Idaho, Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota and Washington. Oregon is scheduled to host a sixth celebration at its state Capitol in Salem on November 10, concluding a programme that began in mid-October.

The Indian Consulate in Seattle, in a release, described the events as the first Governor-hosted Diwali celebrations at the respective official residences and state capitols. US Senators, members of Congress, Mayors and Indian American community leaders attended.

The Consulate said it worked with community leaders to organise and co-host the ceremonies. Events also extended to city council chambers across Washington state, where Mayors presided over lamp-lighting ceremonies with council members present.

At the state Capitol rotunda in Olympia on November 4, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson highlighted the Indian American community’s growth and its contribution to the state.

“We are proud to be home to one of the largest shares of Indian Americans in the country. And during the previous decade, we had the fastest growing Indian American population in the entire country. And we have seen this community contribute so much to our state,” Ferguson said.

The Olympia programme included an Indian classical dance performance. Ferguson also spoke about cultural diversity as a source of strength, linking it to Diwali’s theme of light overcoming darkness.

In Idaho, Governor Brad Little hosted a celebration at the state Capitol rotunda in Boise on October 16. His remarks focused on service, civic participation and the community’s economic contributions.

“Diwali reminds us of the importance of choosing kindness, pursuing knowledge, serving others and finding hope even when there's challenges,” Little said.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen hosted a ceremony in Lincoln on October 20, urging families to keep their traditions alive. US Rep. Don Bacon also addressed the gathering and praised the Indian American community.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte welcomed participants to the Governor’s mansion in Helena on October 26. He spoke about bringing people from different cultures and backgrounds together to share food and build relationships.

Three days later, North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong hosted a celebration at the Governor’s residence in Bismarck. Armstrong, first lady Kjersti Armstrong and the Consul General took part in the ceremonial lamp-lighting.

“We should celebrate these relationships. We should celebrate these friendships. Diversity is our strength,” Armstrong said.

His remarks covered ties with India through trade, diplomacy and state-level engagement, while stressing the personal relationships behind those connections.

Across Washington state, participating cities included Auburn, Bellevue, Kirkland, Everett, Bothell, Tacoma, Spokane and Kent, according to the Consulate. Further ceremonies were scheduled in Snoqualmie, King County and Seattle, with Seattle’s event set for November 10.

The Consulate said nearly 200,000 Indian Americans live in the Greater Seattle area. State and city governments also issued proclamations recognising Diwali and the community’s contributions to their regions’ economic and cultural life.

The release said the proclamations highlighted the festival’s message of light overcoming darkness and the governments’ partnership with the Consulate.

--IANS

lkj/as