US forces strike Iranian missile launch sites, mine-laying boats

Washington, May 26 (IANS) The US military struck missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in southern Iran on Monday, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," he said.

The strikes threatened an already fragile ceasefire that began April 8 as the United States and Iran struggle to reach an accord to end a war that has rattled the global economy with a severe disruption of energy flows.

Iran has maintained controls on Gulf shipping through the Strait of Hormuz despite the US Navy enforcing a blockade on Iran's ports.

Last week, US Central Command said the naval blockade on Iran had redirected 100 vessels and disabled four.

The blockade is "allowing zero trade into and out of Iranian ports, which has squeezed Iran economically", CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Monday said negotiations with Iran were “proceeding nicely” and called for several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Pakistan, to join the Abraham Accords as part of a broader regional settlement.

In an extended Truth Social post, Trump said the talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran could either result in a “Great Deal for all” or risk renewed conflict.

“It will only be a Great Deal for all or no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that!” Trump wrote.

The remarks came after Trump announced over the weekend that a broad regional understanding involving Iran and multiple countries in the Middle East and South Asia was nearing finalisation.

--IANS

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