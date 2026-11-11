US extends 178 China tariff exclusions to January 9

Washington, Nov 11 (IANS) The United States has extended exemptions from additional tariffs on 178 categories of Chinese goods until January 9, 2027, as Washington and Beijing continue negotiations over trade commitments.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Tuesday (local time) announced the two-month extension in a Federal Register notice published Tuesday, preventing the exclusions from expiring after November 9.

The decision allows American importers to continue bringing in specified Chinese products without paying the additional duties imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The extension covers goods entering the United States from November 10, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on January 9, 2027.

"In light of ongoing discussions with China, the Trade Representative has determined that it is appropriate to further extend all 178 current exclusions until January 10, 2027," the notice said.

The exclusions cover 164 product categories carried forward from earlier tariff relief measures and 14 categories involving equipment used in solar manufacturing.

They apply only to products meeting specific customs classifications and descriptions. Other Chinese imports remain subject to applicable tariffs.

USTR said it considered public comments received during previous reviews, recommendations from advisory committees and advice from the interagency Section 301 Committee before granting the extension.

The agency also left open the possibility of further changes.

"The Trade Representative may continue to consider further extensions or additional modifications as appropriate," the notice said.

The announcement comes four days after US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held a videoconference with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on November 6.

During the discussion, Greer pressed Beijing to fulfil commitments made under earlier trade agreements, particularly those involving American agricultural exports, rare earth elements and other critical minerals.

Greer emphasised the importance of China taking concrete steps to implement those commitments.

The administration said it would continue monitoring compliance while pursuing a more balanced trading relationship that benefits American farmers, manufacturers and workers.

The extension, among other things, builds on a trade understanding reached between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in November 2025.

Under that arrangement, Washington agreed to maintain exclusions from certain additional tariffs, while Beijing committed to extending its own exclusions on American goods through December 31, 2026.

The agreement addressed Chinese purchases of US agricultural products, restrictions on rare earth exports and trade measures affecting American semiconductor companies.

USTR subsequently extended the 178 exclusions through November 9, 2026. Tuesday's decision provides another two months for businesses relying on the exemptions.

The agency said US Customs and Border Protection would issue instructions governing customs entries and implementation of the extension.

--IANS

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