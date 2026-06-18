US envoy Gor, HM Shah discuss enhancing cooperation to combat terrorism

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and held discussions on enhancing collaboration to combat terrorism and protecting the people of the two nations from narcotics and illicit drugs.

"Had an excellent meeting with Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah. We had a fruitful discussion on enhancing collaboration to combat terrorism, shield our people from narcotics and illicit drugs, secure our borders, and jointly bring criminals to justice in both nations," Gor wrote on X after their meeting.

The meeting came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France's Evian, and the two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, defence, technology and people-to-people ties.

"Pleased to meet President Trump in Evian. We reviewed the sustained progress in our bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, defence, technology and people-to-people ties. Conveyed India’s appreciation on the progress in the efforts for restoring peace and stability in West Asia. Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy. Reiterated the importance of ensuring the safety and security of civilians, including seafarers," PM Modi posted on X.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his visit to India last month, said that India and the US are strategically aligned on several key global issues, including critical minerals, supply chains, and terrorism. He called India "one of the most important strategic partners" for the US in the world.

Addressing a joint press briefing with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rubio noted that India and the US, as democracies, understand the importance of public scrutiny and accountability.

He also said that India and the US have suffered due to global terrorism networks and stressed that there is "strong counter-terrorism alignment" between the two nations.

Highlighting strong counter-terrorism alignment between India and the US, Rubio said: "On the issue of terrorism, both of our countries have suffered, both directly and indirectly, because of global terrorist networks. There is a strong counter-terrorism alignment as a result of that."

--IANS

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